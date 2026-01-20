G Square acquires majority stake in Finnish MedTech company Serres to accelerate global growth and sustainability leadership

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G Square, a leading European healthcare private equity investor focusing on mid-market companies with high growth potential, has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Serres, a global forerunner in sustainable surgical fluid management solutions, to accelerate its global expansion and sustainability leadership.

Paree Group, the long-standing family owner, will retain a significant stake and continue as a strategic partner in Serres' next phase of development. G Square brings deep healthcare expertise and an established track record of helping innovative European companies in scaling internationally. G Square and Paree Group aim to develop Serres into a leading international MedTech platform through investment in new products, commercial capabilities, as well as targeted acquisitions to strengthen its market reach. The transaction positions Serres to build on its leading position in Europe, accelerate its growth in the United States, and expand its footprint globally. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

"Serres is one of the Finnish industrial success stories. After decades of continuous development, we see enormous potential ahead requiring greater international reach and resources than we could deploy alone. G Square brings deep healthcare expertise, global networks, and the financial strength needed to elevate Serres to the next level. This partnership is a natural and very positive continuation of our long-term commitment to the company," says Kimmo Jyllilä, Chair of the Boards of Paree Group and Serres.

"Serres is an outstanding company; a true European champion in its field with world-class sustainable products and a strong culture of innovation. The company has built a unique platform with strong potential to grow globally," says Oliver Hoenich, Partner of G Square. "We are excited to partner with the Jyllilä family to support Serres and its management team in accelerating growth, widening international reach and strengthening Serres' leading market position in sustainable solutions for surgery and intensive care," adds Yasemin Arik, Partner of G Square.

Founded over five decades ago, Serres has grown as a family-owned company based in Kauhajoki, Finland, into one of the global leaders in surgical fluid management. Its high-performance suction bags and fluid disposal solutions are used in more than 80,000 surgical procedures every day and trusted by 50% of the world's Top 100 hospitals. The company's production facilities in Kauhajoki and Saarijärvi are among the most advanced in the field in automation. Long before sustainability became a healthcare priority, the company embedded circularity and efficiency into its products and operations.

"Sustainability is not just an add on for us; it is the foundation of our strategy and a major differentiator in the market, embedded across our entire value chain. The demand for sustainable single-use solutions is accelerating globally, and Serres is exceptionally well-positioned to lead this transformation. With G Square, we gain the support needed to expand faster and serve more hospitals worldwide with safe, efficient and environmentally responsible fluid management solutions," says Nicke Svanvik, CEO of Serres.

About Paree Group

With heritage in innovation dating back to 1973, Paree Group is a family-owned entity of ambitious companies that together create impact today for a healthier and more sustainable future. The Group employs approximately 440 people, and its total revenue in 2024 was EUR 75 million.

www.paree.com

About Serres

Serres brings responsible workflows to the operating room by making surgical suction and fluid disposal safe and sustainable. A progressive leader in smart and sustainable surgical fluid management, Serres serves, through their trusted distributor partners, more than 10,000 hospitals in over 50 countries. The company is headquartered in Kauhajoki, Finland, with world-class production in Kauhajoki and Saarijärvi, Finland. Serres has over 175 employees and reported turnover of EUR 38 million in 2024.

www.serres.fi

About G Square

G Square, founded in 2008, is a leading investment firm specialising in the healthcare sector primarily across Europe. Fuelled by a deep-rooted passion for healthcare, G Square leverages its extensive industry knowledge, strategic relationships, and operational expertise to invest in innovative healthcare companies with high growth potential.

www.gsquarecapital.com

