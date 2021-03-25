G Squared Ascend I Inc. Securities to commence separate trading

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD.U) (the "Company") announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about March 26, 2021. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols "GSQD" and "GSQD.W", respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GSQD.U".

G Squared Ascend I Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination. While G Squared Ascend I Inc. may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus its search within the technology sector, and specifically within six core verticals or "megatrends," including: Software-as-a-Service, Online Marketplaces, Mobility 2.0/Logistics, Fintech/Insurtech, New Age Media and Sustainability.

