G Squared Closes $1.2B Fifth Flagship Fund - G Squared V

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared , a growth-stage venture capital firm committed to supporting the capital needs of dynamic technology companies as they mature, today announced the close of its new $1.2B venture fund, G Squared V. The fund will invest in growth-stage businesses in G Squared's four core areas of focus: fintech/insurtech, consumer internet, mobility, and SaaS.

The firm also announced the opening of a new office in Miami, joining its other physical office locations in Chicago, San Francisco, Zurich, and Greenwich. Over the last twelve months, G Squared has welcomed a dozen new team members to support its increasing contribution to the global venture ecosystem as growth stage companies continue to proliferate worldwide.

"Since our founding, G Squared has partnered with top-tier management teams across the globe, empowering them to drive innovation and disruption through technology," said G Squared Founder and Managing Partner Larry Aschebrook. "G Squared is poised to create new possibilities from our centers in North America and Europe while we expand our reach in Asia Pacific and Latin America. This new fund is the next chapter of our story, and we are grateful to our partners for their continued belief in our strategy."

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies and has invested in nearly 100 portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. The firm's affiliate, G Squared Ascend, offers transformative private companies a path to public markets via SPAC. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: www.gsquared.com.

