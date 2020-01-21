G-Star RAW Leverages Yext to Drive 1.5 Million Clicks to its Online Listings

"There've been dramatic changes in the retail landscape in recent years, and we needed to move quickly to harness the change in consumer behaviour," said Chiara Klamp, Head of Global Omnichannel at G-Star RAW. "'Near me', mobile, and third-party searches are becoming more and more prevalent, and having reliable and useful information online was key."

"Previously when we worked with franchise partners a lot of our data was uploaded by third parties, creating serious inconsistencies in our business information," she continued. "We needed a partner that helped to update our information everywhere and to boost our discoverability for local search. Thanks to Yext, we're able to give consumers the right information at the right time, and the results speak for themselves."

The Yext Search Experience Cloud enables G-Star RAW to manage information about more than 350 locations across 39 countries from one place, allowing the brand to seamlessly update 324,000 location listings.

"Having a true understanding of what your customers are saying, and asking, about your brand is crucial in the digital era," said Jon Buss, Managing Director, UK & Northern Europe at Yext UK. "By providing consumers with timely, accurate and useful information at key stages on the purchasing journey, we're helping G-Star RAW to grow its online and in-store offerings."

Understanding that customer feedback and insight is crucial to creating a positive in-store experience, G-Star RAW also used Yext to pull in over 19,000 reviews to gain a complete picture of what their customers were saying about the brand.

"We rely on customer feedback to make real improvements and have an instant impact on their experience," Klamp continued. "As we continue taking steps to become a completely customer-centric organisation, Yext is playing a key role in building an online offering that is as seamless and convenient as possible."

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

About G-Star RAW

Founded in 1989, G-Star RAW's unrelenting passion for denim has driven the brand to take craftsmanship to the next level. "Hardcore Denim" is the philosophy that pushes the brand to invent and explore – down to the smallest detail. With this dedication to quality and progress, the brand represents the forefront of the denim industry, producing pioneering styles and challenging industry standards. Innovation and sustainability are at the core of the G-Star DNA and the brand is committed to lead by example and develop sustainable solutions for the future of fashion. Visit g-star.com or download the G-Star RAW app from the App store or Google Play.

