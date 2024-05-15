G-Tech Elevator Associates joins forces with Start Elevator

BRONX, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start Elevator today confirmed the combining of resources with G-Tech Elevator Associates, further expanding their collective ability to serve customers throughout New York and New Jersey.

Founded in 2010 by father and son team Dominick and Brock Glenn, G-Tech specializes in the installation of all types of elevator equipment across New Jersey and the New York metro area.

Dominick acknowledged the opportunity, saying, "I have known the Start management team for many years, and their reputation for service quality is unsurpassed. With their experience and resources, this collaboration will benefit from their legacy of excellent customer service and technical expertise, while G-Tech continues to focus on delivering our best-in-class elevator installations."

Jack O'Shea, Founder and President of Start Elevator, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the G-Tech team to Start. Our combined strength will provide additional benefits to all our customers, and continue to build on the success of both businesses. This is the latest of many such initiatives designed to accelerate Start Elevator's growth ambitions."

ABOUT START ELEVATOR

Start Elevator, founded in 1992, is a well-established, independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and inspection services across New York State. The Company has a deserved reputation for dependable customer service, reinforced by its team of quality-trained professional technicians.

www.startelevator.com

ABOUT G-TECH ELEVATOR ASSOCIATES

Founded in 2010, G-Tech Elevator Associates is a leading independent installer of non-proprietary elevator installations, designed to exceed the exacting requirements of their customers.

www.gtechelevators.com

CONTACT (FOR PRESS INQUIRIES ONLY):

Jennifer Avril, Warner Communications

(917) 982-9012

SOURCE Start Elevator