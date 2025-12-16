G-WILL Launches World's First Smart Plug-in Heater with Quad-Layer Safety System, Cutting Energy Bills by Up to 75%

Following UK government recalls and BBC safety warnings about plug-in heaters, G-WILL introduces a next-generation solution with unprecedented protection and efficiency

SHENZHEN, China and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-WILL today announced its smart plug-in heater has surpassed $58,000 on Kickstarter, reaching over 1,500% of its funding goal. The product addresses long-standing safety concerns in the plug-in heater market while delivering up to 75% energy savings compared to traditional space heaters.

Industry-Wide Safety Problem

G-WILL Smart Plug-in Heater with Remote Control G-WILL Smart Heater Powered by Portable Power Station for Off-grid Glamping

In 2022, the UK government issued a public recall for a popular plug-in heater model that had achieved bestseller status on Amazon UK (see official recall notice: https://www.gov.uk/product-safety-alerts-reports-recalls/product-safety-report-portable-heater-sold-via-ebay-2212-0070). The recall prompted BBC television and radio broadcasts warning consumers about the safety risks of such devices. Despite these warnings, most plug-in heaters currently on the market continue to use similar designs without fundamental safety improvements.

Quad-Layer Safety System

G-WILL's smart plug-in heater introduces a comprehensive 4-layer safety architecture:

(1) Dual Temperature Monitoring — Internal and ambient temperature sensors for real-time monitoring.

(2) Intelligent Safety Algorithm — Proprietary software analyzes temperature data to detect overheating conditions or potential risks. Upon detection, the system immediately displays warning codes, initiates automatic shutdown, and locks user controls to prevent restart.

(3) V0-Rated Fire-Resistant Housing.

(4) Copper Thermal Cut-off Switch — As a final failsafe, it physically disconnects power when internal temperatures exceed safe thresholds—independent of software or sensors.

Maximum Energy Efficiency

Beyond safety, the G-WILL smart heater is the most energy-efficient ceramic PTC heater available today. Its smart adaptive power control algorithm delivers up to 75% energy savings compared to traditional space heaters. The exclusive wake-up timer pre-heats your room before your alarm goes off—finally, a solution to the age-old struggle of leaving a warm bed for a freezing room on winter mornings. The device is also compatible with portable power stations, making it suitable for camping, RV use, and off-grid applications.

With European energy prices remaining elevated due to ongoing geopolitical factors, these efficiency gains translate directly into household savings.

Availability

The G-WILL smart plug-in heater is available now on Kickstarter, with late pledges accepted through December 24, 2025. The first shipment of over 2,000 units has already arrived in the UK, with Amazon UK availability expected from December 18, 2025.

Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/157290305/g-will-smart-plug-in-heater-with-wake-up-timer?ref=60fbr1

About G-WILL

G-WILL (YUEQING G WILL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD) is a technology company specializing in smart heating solutions. Founded by William Ye, who holds a Master's degree in Computer Science (Informatics) from Edinburgh University and previously worked as a software engineer at IBM, the company combines hardware innovation with sophisticated software engineering. William personally developed the core control algorithms for the smart heater, ensuring seamless integration between safety systems and thoughtful, user-centric features.

Website: https://gwillheater.com

