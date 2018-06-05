G. Willi-Food Announces Cessation of Relationship with its Independent Accountants Due to Lack of Independence

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced that it has been notified by its independent public accountant, Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co. Certified Public Accountants, Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("Brightman"), that the client-auditor relationship between the Company and Brightman has ceased. This notice was due to Brightman's inability to satisfy auditor "independence" requirements. Brightman also ceased its client-auditor relationship with Willifood Investments Ltd., the parent of the Company (the "Parent"), and of BSD Crown Ltd. the controlling shareholder of the Parent ("BSD").

The inability to satisfy independence requirements results from a notice Brightman recently received from BSD stating that the Board of Directors of BSD had resolved to file a claim in the coming days against Brightman and others based on the causes of action included in the application for a derivative action filed in July 2016 against BSD, the former controlling shareholders of BSD, directors and managers of BSD (none of whom is a director or officer of the Company or the Parent) and the auditors of BSD.

In light of the notice of resignation from Brightman, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to call a general meeting of shareholders to recommend that the shareholders of the Company appoint BDO Israel as the new independent public accountant of the Company.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

