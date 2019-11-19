G. Willi-Food International Reports Improvements in Major Operational Parameters in Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Show Continued Improvements in Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Profit Year-over-year for Nine Quarters in a Row

The Company's Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Profit in the Third Quarter of 2019 Increased by 15.7%, 16.8% and 19.9% Respectively Compared to Its Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Profit in the Third Quarter of 2018

The Company's Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Profit in the First Nine Months of 2019 Increased by 15.4%, 24.0% and 26.9% Respectively Compared to Its Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Profit in the First Nine Months of 2018

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 15.7% year-over-year to NIS 95.4 million (US$ 27.4 million).
  • Gross profit increased by 16.8% year-over-year to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.6 million).
  • Operating profit of NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.6 million), or 13.2% of sales, compared to operating profit of NIS 10.5 million (US$ 3.0 million) in the comparable quarter of 2018.
  • Net profit increased by 0.5% year-over-year to NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or 10.8% of sales.
  • Net cash from operating activities of NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.5 million).
  • Cash and securities balance of NIS 284.1 million (US$ 81.6 million) as of September 30, 2019.
  • Earnings per share of NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.22).

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the third quarter 2019 financial results, which show continued improvements in sales, gross profit and operating profit year-over-year for nine quarters in a row. According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the first nine months of 2019 for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 31.2% compared to the average of such companies, which grew by 2.5%.

We are focusing on increasing the Company's market share in the food sector in Israel by entering new and emerging categories in the Israeli food market and by examining company acquisition opportunities. We believe that our growing business and other Company plans for the coming years will further improve Company results."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary

Sales for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 15.7% to NIS 95.4 million (US$ 27.4 million) from NIS 82.4 million (US$ 23.7 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.

Gross profit for the third  quarter of 2019 increased by 16.8% to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.6 million) compared to NIS 25.5 million (US$ 7.3 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter gross margin increased by 0.3% to 31.3% compared to gross margin of 31.0% for the same period in 2018.

Selling expenses increased by 10.5% to NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.5 million) compared to NIS 11.1 million (US$ million 3.2) in the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in manpower and payroll expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 12.9%, compared to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by 24.4% to NIS 5.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to NIS 4.0 million (US$ million 1.1) in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management payroll expenses and legal and consulting expenses.

As a result, operating profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 19.9% to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.6 million) compared to NIS 10.5 million (US$ 3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 13.3 million (US$ 3.8 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 13.1 million (US$ 3.8 million) in the third quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.22) per share, compared to NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.0 million), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.2) per share recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2019 with NIS 284.1 million (US$ 81.6 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.5 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of September 2019 was NIS 478.7 million (US$ 137.5 million).

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 15.4% year-over-year to NIS 293.3 million (US$ 84.2 million).
  • Gross profit increased by 24.0% year-over-year to NIS 89.9 million (US$ 25.8 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 26.9% year-over-year to NIS 35.0 million (US$ 10.0 million), or 11.9% of sales.
  • Net profit increased by 56.2% to NIS 37.4 million (US$ 10.8 million), or 12.8% of sales.
  • Net cash from operating activities of NIS 21.9 million (US$ 6.3 million).
  • Earning per share of NIS 2.83 (US$ 0.81).

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Summary

Willi-Food's sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 increased by 15.4% to NIS 293.3 million (US$ 84.2 million) compared to sales of NIS 254.2 million (US$ 73.0 million) in the first nine months of 2018. Sales increased in the first nine months of 2019 primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.

Gross profit for the period increased by 24.0% to NIS 89.9 million (US$ 25.8 million) compared to gross profit of NIS 72.5 million (US$ 20.8 million) for the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 30.6% compared to a gross margin of 28.5% for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross margin was the result of the increased sales and the Company's continued strategic focus on selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin.

Operating profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 26.9% to NIS 35.0 million (US$ 10.0 million) from NIS 27.6 million (US$ 7.9 million) reported in the comparable period of last year primarily due to the increase of gross profit.

Income before taxes for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 54.6% to NIS 47.5 million (US$ 13.6 million) compared to NIS 30.7 million (US$ 8.8 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2018.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 56.2% to NIS 37.4 million (US$ 10.8 million), or NIS 2.83 (US$ 0.81) per share, from NIS 24.0 million (US$ 6.9 million), or NIS 1.82 (US$ 0.52) per share, recorded in the first nine months of 2018.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2019, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.482. The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates (especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate); payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one of more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







September 30,

December 31

September 30,

December 31

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018

2018

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS












Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

141,685

126,185

134,287

40,691

36,239

38,566

Financial assets carried at fair value
through profit or loss

142,443

148,174

137,904

40,908

42,554

39,605

Trade receivables

120,895

96,099

98,017

34,720

27,599

28,150

Loans to others

19,796

-

-

5,685

-

-

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,686

1,270

3,744

1,346

365

1,075

Inventories

39,268

49,244

49,289

11,277

14,142

14,155

Current tax assets

-

2,154

862

-

619

248

Total current assets

468,773

423,126

424,103

134,627

121,518

121,799







Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment

80,637

78,858

79,611

23,158

22,647

22,864

Less -Accumulated depreciation

42,951

39,296

40,219

12,335

11,285

11,551

37,686

39,562

39,392

10,823

11,362

11,313







Right of use asset

2,852

-

-

819

-

-

Goodwill

36

36

36

10

10

10

Deferred taxes

853

882

2,882

245

253

828

Total non-current assets

41,427

40,480

42,310

11,897

11,625

12,151








510,200

463,606

466,413

146,524

133,143

133,950

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES












Current liabilities





Current maturities of lease liabilities

1,374

-

-

395

-

-

Curremt tax liabilities

3,104

-

-

891

-

-

Trade payables

12,580

15,252

16,239

3,613

4,380

4,664

Employees Benefits

2,766

2,269

2,577

795

652

740

Other payables and accrued expenses

10,244

5,461

5,882

2,942

1,568

1,689

Total current liabilities

30,068

22,982

24,698

8,636

6,600

7,093







Non-current liabilities





Lease liabilities

1,496

-

-

430

-

-

Retirement benefit obligation

938

1,065

836

269

306

241

Total non-current liabilities

2,434

1,065

836

699

306

241

Shareholders' equity 





Share capital NIS 0.1 par value

(authorized - 50,000,000 shares, issued

and outstanding - 13,217,017 shares at
September 30, 2019; and 13,240,913 at

December 31, 2018)

1,425

1,425

1,425

409

409

409

Additional paid in capital

128,354

128,354

128,354

36,862

36,862

36,862

Capital fund

247

247

247

71

71

71

Treasury shares

(625)

-

-

(180)

-

-

Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit

(623)

(954)

(623)

(180)

(274)

(179)

Retained earnings

348,920

310,487

311,476

100,207

89,169

89,453

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

477,698

439,559

440,879

137,189

126,237

126,616








510,200

463,606

466,413

146,524

133,143

133,950

(*)        Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.


 

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)







Sales

293,298

254,221

95,364

82,440

84,233

73,010

Cost of sales

203,443

181,735

65,535

56,908

58,427

52,193







Gross profit

89,855

72,486

29,829

25,532

25,806

20,817







Operating costs and expenses:












Selling expenses

39,540

32,040

12,316

11,145

11,355

9,201

General and administrative expenses

15,295

12,921

4,963

3,989

4,393

3,711

Other income

-

(69)

-

(69)

-

(20)














Total operating expenses

54,835

44,892

17,279

15,065

15,748

12,892







Operating profit

35,020

27,594

12,550

10,467

10,058

7,925







Financial income

15,888

1,741

2,895

2,396

4,563

500

Financial expense

3,428

(1,372)

2,138

(261)

985

(394)







Total financial income

12,460

3,113

757

2,657

3,578

894














Income before taxes on income

47,480

30,707

13,307

13,124

13,636

8,819

Taxes on income

10,037

6,730

2,977

2,842

2,883

1,933







Profit for the period

37,443

23,977

10,330

10,282

10,753

6,886







Earnings per share:





Basic earnings per share

2.83

1.81

0.78

0.78

0.81

0.52







Diluted earnings per share

2.83

1.81

0.78

0.78

0.81

0.52







Shares used in computation of
basic EPS

13,217,017

13,240,913

13,217,017

13,240,913

13,217,017

13,240,913







(*)        Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)







CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Profit from continuing operations

37,443

23,977

10,330

10,282

10,753

6,886

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to
(used in) continuing operating activities (Appendix)

(15,542)

(6,520)

8,643

(3,945)

(4,463)

(1,872)







Net cash used in continuing operating activities

21,901

17,457

18,973

6,337

6,290

5,014














CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(1,026)

(1,392)

(440)

(815)

(295)

(400)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment

-

415

-

415

-

119

Proceeds from purchase of marketable securities, net

7,655

(7,327)

(2,535)

(10,634)

2,199

(2,104)

Loans granted to others

(29,650)

-

(8,000)

-

(8,515)

-

Proceeds from loans granted to others

9,854

-

4,035

-

2,830

-

Proceeds of non current financial assets

-

3,970

-

-

-

1,140







Net cash used to continuing investing activities

(13,167)

(4,334)

 

(6,940)

 

(11,034)

(3,781)

(1,245)














CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Lease liability payments

(711)

-

(237)

-

(205)

-

Aquisition of treasury shares

(625)

-

-

-

(179)

-







Net cash used to continuing financing activities

(1,336)

-

(237)

-

(384)

-














Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,398

13,123

11,796

(4,697)

2,125

3,769







Cash and cash equivalents  at the beginning of the
financial period

134,287

113,062

129,889

130,882

38,566

32,470







Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the
financial year

141,685

126,185

141,685

126,185

40,691

36,239







(*)        Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit
to net cash from operating activities:







Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)














Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes

2,030

(379)

485

426

583

(109)

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities

(12,196)

2,670

(1,927)

2,421

(3,501)

767

Depreciation and amortization

3,461

2,691

1,153

857

994

773

Capital gain on disposal of  property plant and
equipment

-

(69)

-

(69)

-

(20)







Changes in assets and liabilities:





Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and
other receivables

(22,956)

(4,794)

235

(1,153)

(6,593)

(1,377)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

10,021

(9,345)

16,603

(4,550)

2,878

(2,684)

increase (Decrease)  in trade and other payables,
and other current liabilities

4,098

2,706

(7,906)

(1,877)

1,176

778








(15,542)

(6,520)

8,643

(3,945)

(4,463)

(1,872)







B.         Significant non-cash transactions:







Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)







Supplemental cash flow information:





Income tax paid

7,686

5,761

3,232

1,812

2,207

1,499







(*)        Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Financial Manager
(+972) 8-932-1000
itsik.b@willi-food.co.il

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

