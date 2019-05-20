G. Willi-Food International Reports the Results of First Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2018 Which Show Highest Quarterly Sales, Gross Profit and Net Profit
May 20, 2019, 06:00 ET
YAVNE, Israel, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019
- Sales increased by 4.8% year-over-year to NIS 97.8 million (US$ 26.9 million).
- Gross profit increased by 21.8% year-over-year to NIS 30.2 million (US$ 8.3 million).
- Operating profit increased by 32.0% year-over-year to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.5 million).
- Net profit increased by 118.7% year-over-year to NIS 15.8 million (US$ 4.3 million).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 260.5 million (US$ 71.7 million) as of March 31, 2019.
- Earnings per share of NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33).
Willi-Food's operating divisions include Willi-Food, a distributor of a broad variety of kosher foods, and Gold Frost, its wholly-owned subsidiary, a designer, developer and distributor of branded kosher innovative dairy food products.
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the first quarter 2019 financial results, which show continued quarterly improvements in sales, gross profit and operating profit year-over-year for seven quarters in a row. The results of operations show the Company's highest quarterly sales, gross profit and net profit. According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the last quarter for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 23.3% compared to the average of such companies, which declined by 0.6%.
We are focusing on increasing the Company's market share in the food sector in Israel, and we believe that the previously announced memorandums of understanding with respect to the potential acquisitions of Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd. and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd., upon closing, and together with our growing business and other Company plans for the coming years, will further improve Company results."
1. StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.
First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary
Sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 4.8% to NIS 97.8 million (US$ 26.9 million) from NIS 93.4 million (US$ 25.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to a redirection of resources in favor of sales, increasing the variety of Company products and improved inventory management.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 21.8% to NIS 30.2 million (US$ 8.3 million) compared to NIS 24.8 million (US$ 6.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter gross margin increased by 16.6% to 30.9% compared to gross margin of 26.5% for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the increased sales and the gross margin increase resulting from the Company's strategy of selling a more favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin
Selling expenses increased by 16.3% to NIS 12.5 million (US$ 3.4 million) compared to NIS 7.2 million (US$ million 3.0) in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in manpower and payroll expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 12.8%, compared to 11.5% in the first quarter of 2018.
General and administrative expenses increased by 13.5% to NIS 5.1 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to NIS 4.5 million (US$ million 1.2) in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management payroll expenses.
As a result, operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 32.0% to NIS 12.6 million (US$ 3.5 million) compared to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.5 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 15.8 million (US$ 4.3 million), or NIS 1.19 (US$ 0.33) per share, compared to NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.0 million), or NIS 0.54 (US$ 0.15) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2018.
Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2019 with NIS 260.5 million (US$ 71.7 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 was NIS 0.5 million (US$ 0.1 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2019 was NIS 456.0 million (US$ 125.6 million).
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2019, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.632 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the risk that the potential acquisitions of Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd. and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd. will not be completed; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates (especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate); payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one of more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
March 31,
|
December 31
|
March 31,
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
118,641
|
140,337
|
134,287
|
32,665
|
38,639
|
36,973
|
Financial assets carried at fair value through
|
141,894
|
141,341
|
137,904
|
39,068
|
38,915
|
37,969
|
Trade receivables
|
113,747
|
103,406
|
98,017
|
31,318
|
28,471
|
26,987
|
Loans to others
|
18,123
|
-
|
-
|
4,990
|
-
|
-
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
5,840
|
3,679
|
3,744
|
1,608
|
1,013
|
1,031
|
Inventories
|
51,107
|
39,508
|
49,289
|
14,071
|
10,878
|
13,571
|
Current tax assets
|
-
|
2,466
|
862
|
-
|
679
|
237
|
Total current assets
|
449,352
|
430,737
|
424,103
|
123,720
|
118,595
|
116,768
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
79,822
|
78,655
|
79,611
|
21,977
|
21,656
|
21,919
|
Less -Accumulated depreciation
|
41,138
|
38,309
|
40,219
|
11,327
|
10,548
|
11,074
|
38,684
|
40,346
|
39,392
|
10,650
|
11,108
|
10,845
|
Right of use asset
|
2,079
|
-
|
-
|
572
|
-
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
36
|
36
|
36
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
Deferred taxes
|
1,841
|
862
|
2,882
|
507
|
237
|
794
|
Total non-current assets
|
42,640
|
41,244
|
42,310
|
11,739
|
11,355
|
11,649
|
491,992
|
471,981
|
466,413
|
135,459
|
129,950
|
128,417
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Current maturities of lease liabilities
|
972
|
-
|
-
|
268
|
-
|
-
|
Curremt tax liabilities
|
1,298
|
-
|
-
|
357
|
-
|
-
|
Short-term bank debt
|
-
|
20,161
|
-
|
-
|
5,551
|
-
|
Trade payables
|
21,938
|
16,730
|
16,239
|
6,040
|
4,606
|
4,471
|
Employees Benefits
|
3,441
|
3,162
|
2,577
|
947
|
871
|
710
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
6,335
|
7,989
|
5,882
|
1,744
|
2,200
|
1,619
|
Total current liabilities
|
33,984
|
48,042
|
24,698
|
9,356
|
13,228
|
6,800
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,112
|
-
|
-
|
306
|
-
|
-
|
retirement benefit obligation
|
877
|
1,148
|
836
|
241
|
315
|
230
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
1,989
|
1,148
|
836
|
547
|
315
|
230
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized -
|
1,425
|
1,425
|
1,425
|
392
|
392
|
392
|
Additional paid in capital
|
128,354
|
128,354
|
128,354
|
35,340
|
35,340
|
35,340
|
Capital fund
|
247
|
247
|
247
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
Treasury shares
|
(625)
|
-
|
-
|
(172)
|
-
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
327,241
|
293,719
|
311,476
|
90,100
|
80,870
|
85,759
|
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect
|
(623)
|
(954)
|
(623)
|
(172)
|
(263)
|
(172)
|
Equity attributable to owners of the
|
456,019
|
422,791
|
440,879
|
125,556
|
116,407
|
121,387
|
491,992
|
471,981
|
466,413
|
135,459
|
129,950
|
128,417
|
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
ended
|
ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
In thousands (except per share and share data)
|
Sales
|
97,835
|
93,371
|
26,936
|
25,708
|
Cost of sales
|
67,638
|
68,582
|
18,623
|
18,883
|
Gross profit
|
30,197
|
24,789
|
8,313
|
6,825
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Selling expenses
|
12,466
|
10,722
|
3,432
|
2,952
|
General and administrative expenses
|
5,118
|
4,511
|
1,409
|
1,242
|
Total operating expenses
|
17,584
|
15,233
|
4,841
|
4,194
|
Operating income
|
12,613
|
9,556
|
3,472
|
2,631
|
Fincance income
|
8,146
|
(460)
|
2,244
|
(126)
|
Finance cost
|
934
|
(437)
|
257
|
(120)
|
Total financial income (expenses), net
|
7,212
|
(23)
|
1,987
|
(6)
|
Income before taxes on income
|
19,825
|
9,533
|
5,459
|
2,625
|
Taxes on income
|
(4,060)
|
(2,323)
|
(1,118)
|
(640)
|
Profit for the period
|
15,765
|
7,210
|
4,341
|
1,985
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
1.19
|
0.54
|
0.33
|
0.15
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
1.19
|
0.54
|
0.33
|
0.15
|
Shares used in computation of
|
13,217,014
|
13,240,913
|
13,217,014
|
13,240,913
|
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
ended
|
ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Profit from operations
|
15,765
|
7,210
|
4,341
|
1,985
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in operating
|
(15,229)
|
(3,914)
|
(4,193)
|
(1,078)
|
Net cash used in (used to) operating activities
|
536
|
3,296
|
148
|
907
|
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
|
(211)
|
(57)
|
(58)
|
(16)
|
Proceeds from (used in) purchase of marketable securities, net
|
2,994
|
(95)
|
824
|
(26)
|
Loans granted to others
|
(18,123)
|
-
|
(4,990)
|
-
|
Receipt of non current financial assets
|
-
|
3,970
|
-
|
1,093
|
Net cash from continuing investing activities
|
(15,340)
|
3,818
|
(4,224)
|
1,051
|
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Short-term bank debt
|
-
|
20,161
|
-
|
5,551
|
Lease liability payments
|
(217)
|
-
|
(60)
|
-
|
Aquisition of treasury shares
|
(625)
|
-
|
(172)
|
-
|
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
|
(842)
|
20,161
|
(232)
|
5,551
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(15,646)
|
27,275
|
(4,308)
|
7,509
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial
|
134,287
|
113,062
|
36,973
|
31,130
|
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
|
118,641
|
140,337
|
32,665
|
38,639
|
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
|
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
2. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
ended
|
ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
|
1,041
|
(359)
|
287
|
(99)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
|
(6,984)
|
2,268
|
(1,923)
|
624
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,141
|
920
|
314
|
253
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
|
(15,665)
|
(14,822)
|
(4,313)
|
(4,081)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(1,818)
|
391
|
(501)
|
108
|
Increase in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
|
7,056
|
7,688
|
1,943
|
2,117
|
(15,229)
|
(3,914)
|
(4,193)
|
(1,078)
|
B. Significant non-cash transactions:
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
ended
|
ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2 018
|
NIS
|
US dollars (*)
|
(in thousands)
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Income tax paid
|
-
|
2,166
|
-
|
596
|
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Amir Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
amir.k@willi-food.co.il
SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
