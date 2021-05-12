G. Willi-Food International Reports the Results of First Quarter 2021 Which Show One of the Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit

YAVNE, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Sales decreased by 9.6% year-over-year to NIS 116.7 million ( US$ 35.0 million ).

( ). Gross profit decreased by 12.7% year-over-year to NIS 36.2 million ( US$ 10.9 million ).

( ). Operating profit decreased by 20.9% year-over-year to NIS 15.0 million ( US$ 4.5 million ).

( ). Total financial income increased by 166.1% year-over-year to NIS 11.5 million ( US$ 3.5 million ).

( ). Income before taxes increased by 1,566.8% year-over-year to NIS 26.6 million ( US$ 8.0 million ).

( ). Net profit increased by 1,634.2% year-over-year to NIS 20.5 million ( US$ 6.1 million ).

( ). Cash and securities balance of NIS 371.3 million ( US$ 111.4 million ) as of March 31, 2020 .

( ) as of . Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.48 (US$ 0.03) and diluted earning per share of 1.41 (US$ 0.42) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present strong first quarter 2021 financial results with one of the highest ever quarterly net profit, which resulted from strong operating profit and increases in our investment portfolio. Except for results of the first quarter of 2020, which experienced exceptional sales associated with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company experienced its highest quarterly sales ever, and showed stable growth in sales. The strategy of the Company for the near future is to develop new products and enter new food categories, combined with improving our visibility in the retail stores and strengthening our supply chain. We believe that with our excellent management team and hard work, we will meet the goals that we have set for the Company, and keep improving the Company's results."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 9.6% to NIS 116.7 million (US$ 35.0 million) from NIS 129.1 million (US$ 38.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Sales decreased mainly due to the exceptional increase in demand for the Company's products that occurred in the first quarter of 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 12.7% to NIS 36.2 million (US$ 10.9 million) compared to NIS 41.5 million (US$ 12.5 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the decrease in sales and increase in external storage cost.

Selling expenses decreased by 7.7% to NIS 15.3 million (US$ 4.6 million) compared to NIS 16.6 million (US$ 5.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in selling expenses was mainly due to a decrease in advertising expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.7 million), remaining at the same level as in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 20.9% to NIS 15.0 million (US$ 4.5 million) compared to NIS 19.0 million (US$ 5.7 million) in the first quarter of 2020, especially due to the decrease with sales.

Finance income, net totaled NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.5 million) compared to Finance expenses, net of NIS 17.4 million (US$ 5.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020 during the turmoil in the financial markets associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021 the Company recognized financial income from its portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 10.3 million (US$ 3.1 million), financial income from exchange rate differences in the amount of NIS 1.4 million (US$ 0.4 million), and financial expenses from bank fees in the amount of NIS 0.2 million (US$ 0.06 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 26.6 million (US$ 8.0 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 1.2 million (US$ 0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 20.5 million (US$ 6.1 million), or NIS 1.48 (US$ 0.44) per share, compared to NIS 1.6 million (US$ 0.5 million), or NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Net profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 1,634.2% year-over-year. The increase in net profit was mainly due to finance income from revaluation of the Company portfolio of securities in the first quarter of 2021 compared to finance expenses from revaluation of the company portfolio of securities in the first quarter of 2020 due to capital markets sharp declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2021 with NIS 371.3 million (US$ 111.4 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 4.2 million (US$ 1.3 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2021 was NIS 606.2 million (US$ 181.8 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2021, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.334 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,600 customers and 3,200 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2020 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2020

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 218,808 121,040 201,822 65,629 36,305 60,534 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 152,531 121,564 154,700 45,750 36,462 46,401 Trade receivables 142,124 160,396 18,707 42,628 48,109 5,611 Loans to others 11,215 17,650 131,301 3,364 5,294 39,382 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 7,084 6,695 6,667 2,125 2,008 2,000 Inventories 62,351 55,991 59,514 18,702 16,794 17,851 Current tax assets 4,039 - 3,965 1,211 - 1,189 Total current assets 598,152 483,336 576,676 179,409 144,972 172,968













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 84,449 81,765 83,105 25,330 24,524 24,926 Less -Accumulated depreciation 47,488 44,802 46,460 14,244 13,438 13,935

36,961 36,963 36,645 11,086 11,086 10,991













Right of use asset 3,941 3,710 2,866 1,182 1,113 860 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 17,916 9,273 13,700 5,374 2,781 4,109 Goodwill 36 36 36 11 11 11 Deferred taxes - 5,101 - - 1,530 - Total non-current assets 58,854 55,083 53,247 17,653 16,521 15,971





























657,006 538,419 629,923 197,062 161,493 188,939 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,781 1,708 1,393 534 512 418 Trade payables 23,279 20,420 23,474 6,982 6,125 7,041 Employees Benefits 4,495 3,876 3,437 1,348 1,163 1,031 Current tax liabilities - 3,410 -

1,023 - Other payables and accrued expenses 15,074 12,862 11,611 4,522 3,858 3,482 Total current liabilities 44,629 42,276 39,915 13,386 12,681 11,972













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,258 2,035 1,592 677 610 478 Deferred taxes 2,090 - 768 627 - 230 Retirement benefit obligation 1,805 1,568 1,905 541 470 571 Total non-current liabilities 6,153 3,603 4,265 1,845 1,080 1,279













Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,425 1,490 447 427 447 Additional paid in capital 170,760 128,354 170,760 51,218 38,499 51,218 Capital fund 247 247 247 74 74 74 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (188) (188) (188) Retained earnings 435,677 364,171 415,196 130,677 109,229 124,534 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of

defined benefit (1,322) (1,029) (1,322) (397) (309) (397) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 606,224 492,540 585,743 181,831 147,732 175,688















657,006 538,419 629,923 197,062 161,493 188,939

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 116,710 129,103 35,006 38,723 Cost of sales 80,475 87,581 24,138 26,269









Gross profit 36,235 41,522 10,868 12,454









Operating costs and expenses:

















Selling expenses 15,343 16,617 4,601 4,984 General and administrative expenses 5,884 5,876 1,765 1,762 Other income 37 - 11 - Total operating expenses 21,190 22,493 6,355 6,746









Operating income 15,045 19,029 4,513 5,708









Financial income 11,727 1,460 3,517 438 Financial expenses (221) (18,896) (66) (5,668)









Total financial income (expenses), net 11,506 (17,436) 3,451 (5,230)



















Income before taxes on income 26,551 1,593 7,964 478 Taxes on income (6,070) (412) (1,821) (124)









Profit for the period 20,481 1,181 6,143 354



















Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 1.48 0.09 0.44 0.03 Diluted earnings per share 1.41 0.09 0.42 0.03









Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,867,017 13,217,014 13,867,017 13,217,014 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 14,517,017 13,217,014 14,276,006 13,217,014 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,217,014 13,867,017 13,217,014

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three months ended Three months ended





March 31, March 31,





2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0





NIS US dollars (*)





In thousands (except per share and share data)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations 20,481 1,181 6,143 354

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from (used to)

continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (16,250) (**)6,354 (4,874) 1,906

Net cash from continuing operating activities 4,231 7,535 1,269 2,260

























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment (1,344) (362) (403) (109)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment 37 (8,000) 11 (2,400)

Proceeds from loans granted to others 7,492 - 2,247 -

Proceeds from sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net 6,796 - 2,039 -

Net cash used to continuing investing activities 12,981 (8,362) 3,894 (2,509)













CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments (472) (425) (142) (127)

Net cash used to continuing financing activities (472) (425) (142) (127)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,740 (**)(1,252) 5,021 (376)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 201,822 121,860 60,534 36,551

Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents 246 (**)432 74 130

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 218,808 121,040 65,629 36,305















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

(**) reclassified

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:





Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



















Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes 1,322 (4,283) 397 (1,285) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (8,843) 18,707 (2,653) 5,612 Depreciation and amortization 1,479 1,353 444 406 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (37) - (11) - Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (246) (**) (432) (75) (130)









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (6,422) (**) (18,212) (1,926) (5,463) Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,837) 15,556 (851) 4,666 Increase in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities 4,226 145 1,268 43 Cash generated from operations (11,358) 12,834 (3,407) 3,849 Income tax paid (4,892) (**)(6,480) (1,467) (1,943) Net cash flows from operating activities (16,250) 6,354 (4,874) 1,906

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

(**) reclassified

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

