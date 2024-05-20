G. Willi-Food international Reports the results of first quarter 2024

YAVNE, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Sales decreased by 10.1% to NIS 136.0 million ( USD 37.0 million ) from NIS 151.4 million ( USD 41.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2023.

) from ( ) in the first quarter of 2023. Gross profit decreased by 13.5% year-over-year to NIS 34.7 million ( USD 9.4 million ).

( ). Operating profit decreased by 10.7% year-over-year to NIS 11.6 million ( USD 3.2 million ).

). Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.34 (USD 0.36) .

. Cash and securities balance of NIS 244.4 million ( USD 66.4 million ) as of March 31, 2024 .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen and CEO of Willi-Food, commented: "We are happy to present the financial results of the first quarter of 2024. Although we experienced a decline in sales as a result of significant delays in the arrival of goods, especially from the Far East, we believe we have managed to achieve favorable results, both at the operational level and with respect to our financing income. While the State of Israel is still at war against the terror organization Hamas, which has created a difficult environment, the Company has continued to conduct its business in the ordinary course, importing goods, maintaining sufficient inventory and selling its goods to its customers. In parallel, the Company is working to improve the commercial terms with its customers and suppliers in order to improve its gross profit and operating profit results. The Company is also continuing the construction of the new logistics center which, in our estimation, after its completion, will contribute significantly to the Company's logistics capabilities and support continued growth opportunities, both in terms of sales and in improving profit. The construction of the new logistics center is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 10.1% to NIS 136.0 million (USD 37.0 million) from NIS 151.4 million (USD 41.1 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Sales decreased mainly due to significant delays in the arrival of goods from the Far-East following the closure of the shipping lanes on the Red Sea.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.5% to NIS 34.7 million (USD 9.4 million), or 25.5% of revenues, from NIS 40.0 million (USD 10.9 million), or 26.5% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit and gross margins was mainly due to decreased sales and increased costs of the Company's imported products and increased shipping costs which the Company didn't pass on to its clients.

Selling expenses decreased by 17.3% to NIS 16.5 million (USD 4.5 million), or 12.1% of revenues, compared to NIS 19.9 million (USD 5.4 million), or 13.1% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in advertising costs.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.0% to NIS 6.6 million (USD 1.8 million), or 4.8% of revenues, from NIS 7.1 million (USD 1.9 million), or 4.7% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a decrease in other management expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 10.7% to NIS 11.6 million (USD 3.2 million), or 8.5% of revenues, from NIS 13.0 million (USD 3.5 million), or 8.6% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating profit was primarily due to the decline in sales and increase in cost of sales.

Financial income, net increased to NIS 11.5 million (USD 3.1 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2024 compared to NIS 0.5 million (USD 0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2024 comprised mainly from income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 7.9 million (USD 2.1 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 3.9 million (USD 1.1 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes in the first quarter of 2024 increased to NIS 23.1 million (USD 6.3 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 13.5 million (USD 3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2024 was NIS 18.6 million (USD 5.1 million), or NIS 1.34 (USD 0.36) per share, or 72.2% compared to NIS 10.8 million (USD 2.9 million), or NIS 0.78 (USD 0.21) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Net profit for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 72.2% year-over-year. The increase in net profit was mainly due to the increase of financial income.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2024 with NIS 244.4 million (USD 66.4 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from continuing activities for the first quarter of 2024 was NIS 3.8 million (USD 1.0 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2024 was NIS 561.0 million (USD 152.4 million).

NOTE A: NIS to USD exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.681 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").



About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31

2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2023

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 134,850 131,472 137,466 36,634 35,716 37,345 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 109,571 105,272 102,163 29,767 28,599 27,754 Trade receivables, Net 154,565 177,648 160,379 41,990 48,261 43,570 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 13,552 8,113 10,164 3,682 2,204 2,761 Inventories, Net 74,882 95,596 62,475 20,343 25,970 16,972 Current tax assets 6,759 2,732 9,497 1,836 742 2,580 Total current assets 494,179 520,833 482,144 134,252 141,492 130,982













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 128,936 106,052 122,222 35,027 28,811 33,203 Less -Accumulated depreciation 56,876 52,593 55,636 15,451 14,288 15,114

72,060 53,459 66,586 19,576 14,523 18,089













Right of use asset 3,376 3,289 2,124 917 894 577 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 46,159 44,084 46,143 12,540 11,976 12,535 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 121,631 100,868 114,889 33,043 27,403 31,211















615,810 621,701 597,033 167,295 168,895 162,193 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,760 2,243 1,512 478 609 411 Trade payables 20,728 27,242 21,622 5,631 7,401 5,874 Employees Benefits 4,769 4,590 4,193 1,296 1,247 1,139 Other payables and accrued expenses 18,617 41,068 10,854 5,058 11,157 2,949 Total current liabilities 45,874 75,143 38,181 12,463 20,414 10,373













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 1,588 1,205 694 431 327 189 Deferred taxes 6,287 3,663 4,868 1,708 995 1,322 Retirement benefit obligation 1,055 924 1,055 287 251 287 Total non-current liabilities 8,930 5,792 6,617 2,426 1,573 1,798













Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 405 405 405 Additional paid in capital 172,789 171,976 172,589 46,941 46,720 46,886 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (154) (195) (154) (42) (53) (42) Capital fund 247 247 247 67 67 67 Retained earnings 387,262 367,876 378,691 105,206 99,940 102,877 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (171) (171) (171) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 561,006 540,766 552,235 152,406 146,908 150,022















615,810 621,701 597,033 167,295 168,895 162,193 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 136,036 151,356 36,956 41,118 Cost of sales 101,385 111,322 27,542 30,242









Gross profit 34,651 40,034 9,414 10,876









Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 16,475 19,919 4,476 5,411 General and administrative expenses 6,550 7,117 1,779 1,933 Other income - (25) - (7) Total operating expenses 23,025 27,011 6,255 7,337









Operating profit 11,626 13,023 3,159 3,539









Financial income 12,303 4,606 3,226 1,251 Financial expenses (822) (4,080) (107) (1,108) Total financial income, net 11,481 526 3,119 143









Income before taxes on income 23,107 13,549 6,278 3,682 Taxes on income (4,554) (2,704) (1,237) (735)









Income after taxes on income 18,553 10,845 5,041 2,947



















Earnings per share:







Basic / diluted earnings per share 1.34 0.78 0.36 0.21









Shares used in computation of

basic/diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











Three months ended Three months ended



March 31, March 31,



2024 2023 2024 2023



NIS US dollars (*)



In thousands (except per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from continuing operations 18,553 10,845 5,041 2,947 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) (14,781) (31,858) (4,017) (8,655) Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities 3,772 (21,013) 1,024 (5,708)



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (2,393) (**) (644) (650) (175) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (4,321) (**) (6,167) (1,174) (1,675) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 623 8,493 169 2,307 Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities (6,091) 1,682 (1,655) 457









CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments (719) (493) (195) (134) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (719) (493) (195) (134)









Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,038) (19,824) (826) (5,385) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 137,466 150,607 37,345 40,915 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 422 689 115 187 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 134,850 131,472 36,634 35,717









(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:













Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes 1,419 (535) 385 (145) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (8,047) 3,024 (2,186) 822 Depreciation and amortization 1,849 1,625 502 441 Stock based compensation reserve 200 426 54 116 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment - (25) - (7) Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents (422) (689) (115) (187)









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 7,682 (11,247) 2,087 (3,055) Increase in inventories (12,407) (23,667) (3,371) (6,431) Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and

other current liabilities (2,537) 2,564 (689) 697 Cash generated from operations (12,263) (28,524) (3,333) (7,749) Income tax paid (2,518) (3,334) (684) (906) Net cash flows used in operating activities (14,781) (31,858) (4,017) (8,655)



(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.