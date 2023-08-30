G. Willi-Food international reports the results of second quarter 2023

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Sales increased by 4.9% to NIS 129.2 million ( US$ 34.9 million ) from NIS 123.2 million ( US$ 33.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2022.

) from ( ) in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit decreased by 32.8% year-over-year to NIS 26.1 million ( US$ 7.1 million ).

( ). Operating profit decreased by 93.3% year-over-year to NIS 1.0 million ( US$ 0.3 million ).

( ). Net profit decreased by 32.6% year-over-year to NIS 4.9 million ( US$ 1.3 million ).

). Cash and securities balance of NIS 212.1 million ( US$ 57.3 million ) as of June 30, 2023 .

) as of . Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented, "In the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced increased prices in the products it acquires and the weakening, by approximately 10%, of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and US$ currencies. Those two factors negatively affected the Company's profit margins, which was reflected in the Company's second quarter financial results. The Company reached its internal sales goals for the second quarter of 2023 and is working hard to improve its financial results by improving the terms of its commercial arrangements with its suppliers and customers. The Company is also looking for new potential markets abroad to sell its products. We believe that the cost-of-living issue in Israel become more prominent among the public and as a result we believe that the public in Israel is looking for lower cost substitutes for the more familiar food brands. Since most of our products are substitutes to familiar brands, we hope the demand for our products to increase."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 4.9% to NIS 129.2 million (US$ 34.9 million) from NIS 123.2 million (US$ 33.3 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 32.8% to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 7.1 million), or 20.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 10.5 million), or 31.5% of revenues in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to (i) increased costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the second quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and US$ currencies.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were NIS 18.8 million (US$ 5.1 million), remaining at the same level compared to second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 93.3% to NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million) compared to NIS 14.5 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit.

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2023 totaled NIS 5.3 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to a loss of NIS 5.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022 and provides a positive difference of NIS 10.3 million. Financial income for the second quarter of 2023 was comprised mainly of (i) income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 3.4 million (US$ 0.9 million) and (ii) interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.35 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 7.2 million (US$ 1.9 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.14) per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2023 with NIS 212.1 million (US$ 57.3 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was NIS 4.7 million (US$ 1.3 million).

First Half Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Sales increased by 16.3% to NIS 280.6 million ( US$ 75.8 million ) from NIS 241.2 million ( US$ 65.2 million ) in the first half of 2022.

) from ( ) in the first half of 2022. Gross profit decreased by 9.5% year-over-year to NIS 66.0 million ( US$ 17.8 million ).

). Operating income decreased by 41.5% year-over-year to NIS 14.0 million ( US$ 3.9 million ).

). Net profit decreased by 24.7% year-over-year to NIS 15.7 million ( US$ 4.2 million ), or 5.6% of sales.

( ), or 5.6% of sales. Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.13 (US$ 0.3) .

First Half Fiscal 2023 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 increased by 16.3% to NIS 280.6 million (US$ 75.8 million) compared to NIS 241.2 million (US$ 65.2 million) recorded in the first half of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in inventory levels and its availability for the increasing demand for our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.

Gross profit for the first half of 2023 decreased by 9.5% to NIS 66.3 million (US$ 17.9 million), or 23.6% of revenues, compared to NIS 73.0 million (US$ 19.7 million), or 30.3% of revenues, in the first half of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to (i) an increase in the costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the second quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and dollar currencies. The main effect of the increase in the price of products occurred in the second quarter of the year.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2023 increased by 16.8% to NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million), compared General and administrative expenses of NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.1 million) in the first half of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in management compensation and options grants made under the Company's option plan.

Operating profit for the first half of 2023 decreased by 41.5% to NIS 14.0 million (US$ 3.9 million) from NIS 23.9 million (US$ 6.5 million) for the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales and operating costs.

Financial income, net for the first half of 2023 totaled NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.6 million) compared to NIS 0.9 million (US$ 0.2 million) in the first half of 2022. Financial income, net for the first half of 2023 was comprised mainly dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.7 million) and expenses for commissions and other interest in the amount of NIS 1.0 million (US$ 0.3 million)

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2023 was NIS 19.8 million (US$ 5.4 million) compared to NIS 24.8 million (US$ 6.7 million) in the first half of 2022.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2023 was NIS 15.7 million (US$ 4.2 million), or NIS 1.1 (US$ 0.3) per share, compared to NIS 20.9 million (US$ 5.6 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.41) per share, recorded in the first half of 2022.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2023, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.7. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the two-month period ended June 30, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2023. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30, December 31 June 30, December 31

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

(In thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 110,916 171,251 150,607 29,977 46,283 40,705 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 101,140 134,261 116,762 27,335 36,287 31,557 Trade receivables 166,020 153,268 165,838 44,870 41,424 44,822 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,828 2,401 4,956 1,035 649 1,339 Inventories 98,302 73,877 71,929 26,568 19,967 19,440 Current tax assets 7,086 6,253 3,117 1,916 1,690 842 Total current assets 487,292 541,311 513,209 131,701 146,300 138,705













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 108,217 90,621 99,216 29,248 24,492 26,815 Less - Accumulated depreciation 53,708 50,631 51,533 14,516 13,684 13,928

54,509 39,990 47,683 14,732 10,808 12,887













Right of use asset 3,359 3,587 3,391 908 969 916 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 44,252 31,836 44,113 11,960 8,605 11,923 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 102,156 75,449 95,223 27,610 20,392 25,736















589,448 616,760 608,432 159,311 166,692 164,441 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,170 781 2,194 586 211 593 Trade payables 22,196 21,275 24,842 5,999 5,750 6,714 Employees Benefits 4,050 3,944 3,756 1,095 1,066 1,015 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 1,310 - - 354 - Other payables and accrued expenses 8,329 10,401 11,836 2,252 2,811 3,199 Total current liabilities 36,745 37,711 42,628 9,932 10,192 11,521













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 1,482 2,986 1,284 401 808 347 Deferred taxes 4,345 2,198 4,198 1,174 594 1,135 Retirement benefit obligation 977 1,733 878 264 468 237 Total non-current liabilities 6,804 6,917 6,360 1,839 1,870 1,719 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 403 403 403 Additional paid in capital 172,240 170,760 171,550 46,551 46,151 46,365 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of

defined benefit (195) (959) (195) (53) (259) (53) Capital fund 247 247 247 67 67 67 Retained earnings 372,745 401,222 386,980 100,742 108,438 104,589 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (170) (170) (170) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 545,899 572,132 559,444 147,540 154,630 151,201















589,448 616,760 608,432 159,311 166,692 164,441

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 280,600 241,224 129,244 123,155 75,838 65,196 Cost of sales 214,508 168,200 103,186 84,373 57,975 45,459













Gross profit 66,092 73,024 26,058 38,782 17,863 19,737













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 38,700 37,597 18,781 18,359 10,460 10,161 General and administrative expenses 13,421 11,493 6,304 5,947 3,627 3,106 Other income 25 - - - 7 -



























Total operating expenses 52,096 49,090 25,085 24,306 14,079 13,267













Operating profit 13,996 23,934 973 14,476 3,783 6,470













Financial income 6,220 8,940 5,683 4,877 1,681 2,416 Financial expense (370) (8,078) (359) (9,863) (100) (2,183)













Total financial income (expense) 5,850 862 5,324 (4,986) 1,581 233



























Income before taxes on income 19,846 24,796 6,297 9,490 5,364 6,703 Taxes on income (4,132) (3,930) (1,428) (2,268) (1,117) (1,062)













Profit for the period 15,714 20,866 4,869 7,222 4,247 5,641













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 1.1 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.41 Diluted earnings per share 1.1 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.41













Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017













(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

(In thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 15,714 20,866 4,869 7,222 4,247 5,641 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) (32,042) (24,248) (184) (12,900) (8,660) (6,554)













Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities (16,328) (3,382) 4,685 (5,678) (4,413) (913)



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (8,976) (3,376) (2,165) (1,059) (2,426) (912) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 16,033 12,056 7,540 3,851 4,332 3,256













Net cash used in continuing investing activities 7,057 8,680 5,375 2,792 1,906 2,344



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (954) (1,028) (461) (497) (258) (278) Dividend (29,949) (19,966) (29,949) (19,966) (8,094) (5,396)



























Net cash used to continuing financing activities (30,903) (20,994) (30,410) (20,463) (8,352) (5,674)



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (40,174) (15,696) (20,350) (23,349) (10,859) (4,243)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 150,607 195,718 131,472 198,339 40,705 52,897













Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash equivalents 483 (8,771) (206) (3,739) 131 (2,371)



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 110,916 171,251 110,916 171,251 29,977 46,283













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

(In thousands)













Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes 147 181 682 (1,098) 40 49 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (553) 6,993 (3,577) 9,141 (149) 1,890 Depreciation and amortization 3,336 3,298 1,711 1,450 902 891 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (25) - - - (7) - Exchange gain (losses) on cash and cash equivalents (483) 8,771 206 3,739 (131) 2,371 Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss - (12,650) - (5,209) - (3,419) Stock based compensation reserve 690 - 264 - 186 -













Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables 5,395 (9,084) 16,642 (5,858) 1,458 (2,456) increase in inventories (26,373) (14,349) (2,706) (7,341) (7,128) (3,878) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other

current liabilities (5,759) 693 (8,323) (2,470) (1,556) 187 Cash generated from operations (23,625) (16,147) 4,899 (7,646) (6,385) (4,365) Income tax paid (8,417) (8,101) (5,083) (5,254) (2,275) (2,189) Net cash flows from operating activities (32,042) (24,248) (184) (12,900) (8,660) (6,554)













B. Significant non-cash transactions:







Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

(In thousands) Dividend Payable 29,949 19,966 - - 8,094 5,396

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.