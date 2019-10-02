G Yamazawa Headlines Visual/Sound/Walls at Cucalorus 25

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Come Hear NC presents Visual/Sound/Walls featuring G Yamazawa with Kid Ethnic and Shirlette Ammons at the Opening Night Concert for the 25th annual Cucalorus Festival, taking place November 13 at the Brooklyn Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Japanese-American rapper G Yamazawa joins his Durham, NC-based collaborators for an immersive, ear-filling, and eye-popping night of music and multi-screen video. Cucalorus alum Shirlette Ammons opens the show with Saleem Reshamwala, better known online as Kid Ethnic , as the featured video stylist with projections on screens all over the building - from the floor to the ceiling.

Born and raised in the Bull City, G Yamazawa found his way to hip-hop through spoken word. After finding success as a slam poet, G turned to his passion for hip-hop, releasing his first album after winning the 2014 National Poetry Slam. G has since gained critical acclaim as an artist who explores the complex nature of being an Asian American born in North Carolina. G's 2017 album "Shouts to Durham" reached the iTunes Top 100 Rap charts, peaking at No.3 on Spotify's Viral 50. G's track "North Cack" was recently featured in a Nike Football ad campaign.

Durham based musician and record producer Shirlette Ammons brought her doc project "The Hook" (about Saltbox chef Ricky Moore) to the Cucalorus Works-in-Progress Lab in 2018. Ammons is an associate producer for Markay Media working on the PBS series A Chef's Life. Ammons was named one of the NC Arts Council's 50 for 50 and is a passionate advocate for rural arts education. Ammons credits here rural upbringing as central to her artistic evolutions.

Filmmaker Saleem Reshamwala, aka Kid Ethnic, directed G's viral video for "North Cack," which won Best Music Video at the Harlem Hip Hop Film Festival. Reshamwala's work for the New York Times on impact bias was nominated for an Emmy. According to his website, Saleem is also very interested in being your friend.

General admission tickets are $15. Doors at 8pm. VIP tickets are $30 and include access to the Cuctails VIP Cocktail lounge. For more info about the festival's 150+ events including film screenings, theatre, dance, and comedy, visit www.cucalorus.org . For Visual/Sound/Walls tix, visit: https://www.goelevent.com/Cucalorus/e/VisualSoundWallsfeaturingGYamazawawithShirletteAmm.

Come Hear North Carolina is a project of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the North Carolina Arts Council to celebrate 2019 as the Year of Music. For more information visit www.ComeHearNC.com .

The Cucalorus Film Foundation is a multidisciplinary organization connecting visionary leaders in film, performance, and technology, hosting more than 300 events each year with four film festivals, a growing technology conference, a multimedia performance festival, a residency program, and numerous educational programs spread throughout the region. The foundation is a leader in developing the arts as a tool for community building and economic development. More information is available at www.cucalorus.org .

