G12 Communications Launches New Connect to Teams Services

"In today's remote work environment, we know companies are looking to transition to the cloud and utilize a fully integrated unified communications platform, and voice is a critical component," said Rick Coma, CEO of G12 Communications. "We also know that many companies are sitting on a significant investment in their IP PBX and desktop phones and want to utilize this investment as they make the transition to the cloud. We think this is the perfect solution for all customers with existing phone systems that are looking to make this move."

The Connect to Teams IP PBX Service rounds out G12's complete package of Microsoft Connect to Teams services. G12 now provides a solution for all customers that want to transition to Microsoft Teams, whether they want to integrate with a Cloud PBX service, IP PBX system, need Direct Routing, or make a full transition to Microsoft Teams, G12's Connect to Teams portfolio G12's gives customers the flexibility needed to migrate to cloud-based voice services for Microsoft Teams.

"We believe G12 has the most comprehensive portfolio of services that give customers a simple, low-cost, and easy transition to Microsoft Teams, said Rick Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of G12 Communications. "No matter what your system looks like today, we can provide you with a feature-rich, cloud-based unified communications service platform that meets your budget requirements. Our services are a game-changer and will help you unlock the full collaboration potential of Microsoft Teams.

About G12 Communications

G12 Communications is a global leader in unified communication services. The company provides cost-effective communication services and solutions that aim to improve a company's remote-readiness, productivity, and worker flexibility. The company offers a variety of communication services to SMBs and enterprises, including Cloud PBX, SIP Trunking, Cloud Contact Center as a Service, MS Teams Direct Routing, MS Teams Integrated Cloud PBX, MS Teams Integrated IP PBX, Cloud Faxing, Toll-Free Numbers, Softphones, and more.

