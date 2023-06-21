G12 Communications Partners with Luware to Deliver Next-Generation Teams Contact Center Solutions within Operator Connect

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a leading provider of unified communications solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Luware, a pioneer in contact center solutions, to deliver an innovative Teams Contact Center offering through Operator Connect. Leveraging the powerful Microsoft technology stack, Luware's contact center solution suite revolutionizes Teams by providing a unified interface for agents and transforming the customer interaction experience.

Luware's advanced routing capabilities and fully integrated contact center and attendant console solution, built with the highest level of Microsoft integration and certified with Microsoft Teams, bring a new level of efficiency and effectiveness to contact center operations. Businesses gain flexibility in call flow management and routing, while contact center agents benefit from real-time information, insights, workflows, and tools, resulting in increased productivity and enhanced customer satisfaction.

As a certified Operator Connect provider, G12 combines its expertise in telecommunication automation, secure Microsoft Connections, and managed Microsoft Teams Phone deployments to offer customers a seamless and comprehensive solution for both Teams and Luware. By choosing G12 as their Operator Connect partner, customers can enjoy the advantages of a single-vendor solution, simplifying their experience and maximizing the potential of Teams and Luware's cutting-edge technology.

Luware's platform also serves as a gateway to Azure Communication Services, Power BI, and Power Automate, opening endless opportunities to customize the customer journey to perfection and afford businesses a comprehensive view of their operational performance. This integration enables businesses to tailor their communication strategies, harnessing the full potential of Microsoft's ecosystem to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"The addition of Luware Nimbus to the G12 Operator Connect offering is a game-changer. It enables customers to use Microsoft Teams as their primary platform for communications, with both the phone system and the contact center solution," says Rick Garcia, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at G12 Communications. "We are very excited about this addition to our product portfolio and look forward to continuing to build out our Teams offerings," says Rick Coma, CEO G12 Communications.

About G12 Communications:
G12 Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, offering innovative and secure communication services to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, G12 empowers organizations with reliable voice, messaging, collaboration, and contact center solutions. https://www.g12com.com/

About Luware:
Luware specializes in the development of customer service solutions that empower organizations to communicate more effectively. Luware is dedicated to holistic customer service, where every employee serves as a touchpoint. Its software solutions bring employees together and connect companies with their customers. Luware fully leverages the Microsoft technology stack and makes it even better, transforming Teams into a customer service hub. https://luware.com/en/

