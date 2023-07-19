G12 Revolutionizes Customer Journey with Fully Integrated Texting for Microsoft Teams

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, is proud to announce the launch of fully integrated texting for Microsoft Teams. With this powerful texting functionality, G12 transforms organizations' texting engagement and enhances the customer journey on a communication channel that is widely used in North America.

G12's texting solution, seamlessly integrated into the Microsoft Teams interface, enables businesses to engage with their customers in real time. Leveraging the Microsoft technology stack, the application optimizes the customer journey and simplifies communication for companies. Whether on mobile devices or desktops, the native availability of the texting application within Teams ensures a consistent experience across all platforms.

By adopting G12's fully integrated texting solution, companies can enjoy real-time engagement with their customers and clients within a single Teams solution. This consolidation not only increases the functionality of their Teams investment but also simplifies the tech stack for the IT organization. The result is a streamlined communication platform that drives enhanced productivity and profitability through improved customer engagement.

As a certified Operator Connect provider, G12 offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including secure self-service and managed Microsoft Teams Phone Solutions, as well as Teams Native Contact Center, Texting, and Compliance Recording solutions. Customers can now partner with G12 to leverage Microsoft's Secure Operator Connect Platform for all their communication and customer engagement needs.

G12's integrated services take full advantage of the modularity of the Teams platform, serving as a gateway to Azure Communication Services, Power BI, and Power Automate. This integration presents businesses with endless opportunities for enhanced business task automation, customer journey improvements, operational insights, and significant productivity gains.

"The addition of texting to the G12 Teams Solution Suite is another example of how G12 is changing the game by layering in services that enable customers to use Microsoft Teams as their primary platform for both internal and external communications," said Rick Garcia, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at G12 Communications. "We are very excited about this addition to our Teams product portfolio; customers have asked for, and we are delivering, solutions that help organizations engage their customers. We look forward to continuing to build out our Teams offerings in support of our business customers."

About G12 Communications:

G12 Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, offering innovative and secure communication services to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, G12 empowers organizations with reliable voice, messaging, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Rick Garcia

425.429.7501

[email protected]

SOURCE G12 Communications