G2 2022 Fall Reports Reaffirm Torii's Leadership in SaaS Management Platforms

Customers Once Again Rate Torii Highest in SaaS Spend and SaaS Operations Management Results & Usability

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torii, creator of the world's first Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced results of the G2 2022 Fall Grid Reports , recognizing Torii's leadership in SaaS Spend Management and SaaS Operations Management. Customers have once again ranked Torii an industry leader and the best SMP vendor for results, usability, and customer satisfaction.

"Inflation and a looming recession mean businesses are laser-focused on cutting costs. They also must find ways to do more with less, without losing the agility to react to changing market dynamics. As customers have made clear, Torii's SaaS Management Platform makes all of this possible, and does so in ways other vendors can't match," said Uri Haramati, CEO and co-founder of Torii. "Torii's unique approach to distributed SaaS management not only makes it easy to minimize spend and mitigate risk; our multi-layered automation eliminates manual work and speed operations. With the huge financial and time savings customers gain, Torii quickly pays for itself. It's exciting and validating to continuously be ranked the SMP leader in customer satisfaction."

Mid and large-sized businesses use Torii to uncover 2x more SaaS applications than other solutions and collaborate across teams to get the most value out of their SaaS apps. Torii's superior data accuracy and no-code workflow engine trigger actions that make it easy for customers to save millions of dollars in wasted licenses and redundant applications, and hundreds of hours on manual tasks. Equally important, the Torii platform helps protect sensitive data flowing through known and Shadow IT apps.

Torii was ranked a G2 "leader" and "high performer" for customer satisfaction in SaaS Operations Management (92%) and SaaS Spend Management (90%).

Torii also received top customer ratings in:

Results Index - Estimated return on investment, requirement fulfillment, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend

Here's what customers highlighted in their reviews of Torii:

"Knowing how many users are using particular platforms is very helpful. This assists us with budget planning and financial forecasting as well as full visibility on what our end users are accessing."

"We've seen a substantial reduction in manual work …the benefit of discovering and identifying SaaS in use has been paramount, allowing us to realize considerable savings."

"Torii helps me keep track of our cloud app usage and associated risk. This would otherwise be impossible."

"The Torii team is always so helpful with bringing in new integrations and features, which is fantastic for a rapidly growing company like ourselves."

G2 Grid Reports are based on real user reviews. G2 uses a proprietary algorithm to rank solutions from data aggregated from customers, online sources, and social networks. To access the G2 SaaS Operations Management Fall 2022 Grid report, click here . To learn more about why Torii consistently comes out ahead, read this blog .

To see why industry analysts also rank Torii as an SMP leader and outperformer, access a complimentary copy of the GigaOm SaaS Management Platform Radar Report here and ITAM Review's Enterprise SMP Certification Report on Torii here .

About Torii

Torii is the #1 Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for today's increasingly decentralized businesses. Unlike conventional tools, Torii empowers an organization's entire business to come together around their cloud apps and stay in perfect sync as their tech stack evolves. This accelerates innovation while eliminating millions of dollars in wasted licenses, hundreds of hours spent on manual operations, and protecting sensitive data flowing through known and Shadow IT apps. Torii's customers include Carrier Corporation, Instacart, Bumble, Athletic Greens, Palo Alto Networks, and Payoneer. Torii is backed by leading venture capital firms including Tiger Global Management, Wing Venture Capital, Global Founders Capital, Uncork Capital, Entree Capital, and Scopus Ventures. Learn more at www.toriihq.com and follow on Twitter @Torii_hq or LinkedIn .

