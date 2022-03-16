G2 Appoints Eunice Buhler as Vice President and Head of Legal

Business-focused legal veteran joins world's largest software marketplace to contribute to the company's rapid growth

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced that Eunice Buhler has joined its senior leadership team as Vice President and Head of Legal. In this role, Buhler will build and lead a world-class legal team that will contribute to the strategic and tactical needs of the rapidly growing company.

Buhler's appointment follows a year of extraordinary momentum for G2 , including closing 2021 with 1.5 million customer reviews, representing a 50% increase in visitors year-over-year. Additionally, the company raised a $157M Series D funding round bringing the software marketplace's valuation to $1.1B and fueling the hiring of 220 new employees in 2021 alone.

"Eunice is a talented and trusted addition to our expanding and top-notch senior leadership team. Her impressive drive, intuition, and experience as a fiercely business-focused attorney will help guide us tremendously," said Godard Abel, G2 co-founder and CEO. "We're entering a new chapter of growth as software buying continues to accelerate, and we look forward to building out the legal function of our organization to support our global expansion."

Buhler joins G2 from Inteliquent, a communications platform, where she played a strategic role in its acquisition by Sinch, a Swedish-based cloud communications company. Previously, Buhler served as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP – where she co-founded and led several Women in Private Equity efforts while representing PE firms as well as private companies in domestic and cross-border transactions ranging from $10 million to $2.1 billion across a variety of industries.

"G2 has a highly-respected market reputation, and I'm thrilled to be joining the company during this time of rapid growth," said Buhler. "The entrepreneurial energy here is extraordinary, and I look forward to building, coaching, and empowering my team members to reach their personal and professional goals."

G2 is hiring across departments, including legal. To learn more about our open positions, check out the G2 jobs section of our website.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace to discover, review, and manage B2B software. More than 60 million people every year use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews, and thousands of companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business. All of the FORTUNE 500 use G2, including Salesforce, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

G2

Jenny Gardynski

Email: [email protected]

Mission North for G2

Ali Ius

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE G2