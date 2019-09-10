G2 Capital Advisors Announces New Technology & Business Services Leadership Naming Jarl Berntzen Practice Leader

Berntzen brings to the firm a vast array of deep relationships from working with decidedly influential companies across the TBS industry for the past three decades. Prior to joining G2 Capital Advisors, he spent more than ten years in the mergers & acquisitions department at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and later built and led the M&A group at ThinkEquity Partners LLC, a national full service technology focused investment bank where he advised a broad range of fast growing technology companies on M&A and strategic alternatives. In addition to his deep investment banking background, Jarl has extensive industry experience having worked for IBM Corp. early on in his career and more recently lead the M&A and corporate development efforts at both Rambus Inc. and Dolby Laboratories Inc. where he was responsible for numerous acquisitions as well as for evaluating a vast number of public and private investment and acquisition opportunities.

With a longstanding transactional history and deep industry expertise, Berntzen will help enrich the G2 value proposition for our clients across the TBS practice. This addition to our highly qualified and experienced team at G2 will extend the firm's consistent reputation in the space, leveraging the strength of the G2 brand with more activity and resources in the TBS verticals.

"I am pleased to welcome Jarl, whose arrival marks an important step toward the continued growth of our firm, building on a close integration of our investment banking and financial advisory capabilities and the success of our TBS franchise. Jarl's background strongly complements our existing practice expertise and demonstrates our firm's commitment to a continued focus on the depth of industry specialization across our platform," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & CEO of G2 Capital Advisors.

"Adding a partner and professional of Jarl's quality and accomplishments is a key milestone for our firm. We are proud to have assembled a team of highly skilled, experienced leaders and the addition of Jarl as our new TBS practice leader will only further enhance our sector expertise," said Matt Konkle, Head of Industry Teams and prior TBS Practice Leader for G2 Capital Advisors.

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

