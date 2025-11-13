G2 Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Across Key Verticals with the Addition of Three Senior Professionals

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors, a leading middle-market investment bank and restructuring advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of three senior leaders to its platform: Blake Vaughn, Rhett Ross and Kegan Borland. Each brings deep sector expertise and operational leadership that will enhance G2's ability to support clients navigating strategic growth initiatives and high-stakes transitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rhett, Blake, and Kegan to the firm," said Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors. "Each of them brings deep industry knowledge, strong execution capabilities, and the leadership that aligns with our mission to guide clients through transformation with urgency and impact. I'm confident their impact will be significant for the future needs of our clients and the growth of our firm."

Blake Vaughn – Managing Director, Transportation & Logistics

Blake brings more than 25 years of experience leading high-growth logistics and fulfillment businesses to G2. Most recently, he served as President of Transcorp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Instacart operating technology-enabled grocery fulfillment centers. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at SDS Rx, a healthcare-focused logistics provider, and COO at LaserShip, a final-mile delivery provider. Earlier in his career, Blake held several senior operational and supply chain roles. Blake's background spans ecommerce fulfillment, transportation management, reverse logistics, and final mile delivery. Blake broadens G2's reach across the Ohio market.

Rhett Ross – Managing Director, Restructuring

For the last several years, Rhett has supported G2 engagements as a trusted Senior Advisor, bringing a rich blend of operational turnaround experience and advisory expertise. Prior to partnering with G2, Rhett held CEO and senior executive roles in the aerospace and manufacturing sectors, including at Continental Aerospace Technologies and Teledyne Continental Motors. A former U.S. Navy submarine officer, Rhett brings disciplined leadership, crisis management expertise, and international operating experience to the firm's restructuring platform. Rhett represents G2 in the Alabama market.

Kegan Borland – Director, Industrials & Manufacturing

Kegan joins G2 from DexKo Global, where he served as Director of Corporate Development where he led origination efforts and executed acquisitions, while driving strategic planning initiatives that contributed to the company's significant expansion. Prior to DexKo, Kegan held M&A roles at Tenneco Corporation and began his career in investment banking at Doeren Mayhew Capital Advisors. Over the course of his career, he has led the execution of transactions representing more than $1 billion in aggregate enterprise value. Kegan expands G2's footprint into the Detroit market.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be our clients' trusted advisors of choice, including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.g2capitaladvisors.com.

Media Contact: Shelby Weiner

[email protected] | (339) 222-7089

SOURCE G2 Capital Advisors