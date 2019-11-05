G2 Capital Advisors hires Howard Lanser as Head of Capital Markets

Howard brings 20+ years of capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance advisory experience for financial sponsors, public companies, and private family / founder-owned businesses across numerous industries. Most recently, Howard served as Managing Director, Co-Head of Debt Advisory for Robert W. Baird & Co. where he was responsible for the seamless execution of over 260 transactions, raising over $50 billion dollars globally.

Howard will be instrumental in originating transactions and expanding G2 Capital Advisors' coverage of corporate and financial sponsor clients. He brings significant experience raising capital for sell side and buy side M&A transactions, dividend recapitalizations, refinancings, and special situations. This hire exemplifies the firm's commitment to meeting the needs of our clients through industry-leading services.

"We are pleased to welcome Howard to the G2 leadership team," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & Chief Executive of G2 Capital Advisors. "His extensive knowledge of the corporate and financial sponsor universe, deep relationships with lenders and investors, and ability to assist clients with complex transaction execution will be extremely valuable as our capital markets capabilities continue to grow."

"The addition of Howard represents a critical next step in our firm's growth, and further augments the value we deliver to our clients as trusted advisors," said Ben Wright, Chief Operating Officer of G2. "Under Howard's leadership, G2 will continue to deliver customized capital markets solutions and expand our reputation for providing a wide breadth of high value advisory services."

G2's Capital Markets capabilities include facilitating asset-based loans, cash flow / enterprise value-based term loans, first lien, second lien, unitranche, mezzanine, and convertible debt as well as preferred and common equity (majority and minority) across growth and special situations. Clients benefit from leveraging G2's C-level operational experience, market intelligence, and comprehensive understanding of our core industries.

ABOUT G2 CAPITAL ADVISORS:

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

