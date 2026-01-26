G2 Consulting Group Acquires Construction Testing Services, Expands Reach into the Bay Area and Thumb Region

TROY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Consulting Group, a Troy-based leader in geotechnical, environmental and construction engineering services, announced it has acquired Construction Testing Services, a respected engineering services provider with more than 40 years of experience serving clients across Michigan's Bay Area and Thumb region.

G2 is a fast-growing engineering firm employing 140 people across its offices in Troy, Ann Arbor and Chicagoland. The addition of CTS' team of nine strengthens G2's presence in Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"For decades, CTS has built its success on deep client relationships and a commitment to excellence," said Tim Byrnes, co-owner of CTS. "When we began considering succession planning, we wanted a partner who truly understood our services and who would build on our foundation—not change it. G2 turned out to be the perfect answer. This is a true win-win for our employees and clients alike."

Founded more than 40 years ago, CTS has earned the trust of its clients by delivering innovative, quality engineering services. By joining G2, CTS employees will benefit from expanded career paths and support, while clients will gain access to enhanced service capabilities and broader resources.

"At G2, we've respected CTS for years through industry collaborations and shared projects," said Jason Stoops, Managing Principal at G2 Consulting Group. "From our first conversations, it was clear that this partnership would be a great match. We're thrilled to welcome the CTS team to the G2 family and are committed to making them feel supported and valued."

Both G2 and CTS have a proven track record in geotechnical engineering and materials testing. G2 also provides comprehensive environmental engineering and construction services.

The acquisition further expands G2's geographic reach. Recognized by outlets such as Crain's Detroit Business "Largest Engineering Firms" and the Zweig "Hot Firms" list, G2 continues to broaden its footprint and deliver its hallmark "Smart. Results. Fast." to a growing client base.

Integration and transition planning is underway with both firms committed to ensuring a smooth process for employees and clients alike. G2 has a strong employee-focused culture and plans to maintain the CTS office and staff, while providing expanded back-office support services and additional engineering capabilities.

SOURCE G2 Consulting Group