G2 Creates New Revenue Operations Category and Positions Clari as the #1 Leader

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, announced today that G2, the world's largest site for B2B software user reviews, has recognized Revenue Operations as a new software category and cited Clari as the #1 Highest Rated software in the category.

The new category recognizes the growing impact of Revenue Operations as a framework that provides visibility and rigor throughout the revenue process to accelerate growth and drive predictable results.

"Revenue Operations is gaining rapid momentum, and Clari is leading the charge," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. "Gartner, Forrester, and Boston Consulting Group have validated its importance; G2's recognition is yet another example of how critical Revenue Operations has become for organizations looking to grow faster and take control of their revenue."

Clari's Revenue Operations platform provides high-growth companies on the road to IPO with the level of visibility and rigor they need to make the revenue process more efficient and predictable. In the last six months alone, Clari customers Qualtrics, ChargePoint, Coursera, UiPath, Procore, Databricks, Highspot, Sysdig, and 6sense raised private and public capital at an aggregate valuation of over $100 billion.

Market-leading public companies like Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, Medallia and Nutanix also rely on Clari to drive predictable revenue quarter after quarter—enabling them to maintain their competitive edge.

"Businesses have started to understand that in order to retain customers and drive more predictable revenue, there needs to be alignment across marketing, sales, customer success, and other departments that are involved with influencing revenue," said Michael Gigante, G2 Research Associate. "As a result, Revenue Operations has become an increasingly important business function across many organizations. That's why we decided it was time to recognize this market and create a category for Revenue Operations software on G2 where buyers can come and see the top-rated Revenue Operations offering."

Recent Clari users on the G2 site have commented:

"Clari is the chief of staff for every sales manager/leader"

"Clari is mission-critical to successful sales"

"Clari is a game-changer! I got my Sunday afternoons back!"

"Best-in-class forecasting and analytics"

"Wouldn't do sales without it"

"Forecasting has never been so easy"

"Helps me achieve my quota objectives"

Known as the "People's Choice Awards" for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on reviews from real users.

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. For more information, visit www.G2.com.

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

