G2 Crowd Names PatientPop A Leader In Patient Engagement Software

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in Patient Engagement Software by G2 Crowd Summer 2021 Grids .

Patient engagement software facilitates the encouragement of a patient's active participation in the maintenance of their health, the building of a collaborative patient-doctor relationship, and the improvement of the overall patient experience. Patients demand and have come to expect compassion, acknowledgment, immediate communication, and easy access to information from their healthcare providers.

"We are thrilled to be named a leader in Patient Engagement Software and to be recognized by users of the PatientPop platform for improving patient engagement," said David McNeil, President and COO of PatientPop.

"Ultimately that engagement leads to meeting patient expectations and improving health outcomes. As we continue to grow, recognition on the G2 Grids reinforces our place as a leader in practice growth technology."

G2 is a peer-to-peer business software review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. The top Patient Engagement Software product satisfaction score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, bringing a truly democratic voice of real users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst or a pay-to-play based review system.

About PatientPop:

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

About G2

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. Utilizing 15 different metrics, G2 is considered the leading market position measurement system for products and vendors due to their use of a unique algorithm that analyzes data from a wide range of sources, including customer reviews, product range, organization size, review volume, web and social presence, and more. For more information, please visit www.g2.com

Contact:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE PatientPop