G2 Customer Reviews Name Appdome Leader in Five New Categories

Appdome wins 'Anti-Fraud,' 'Mobile Data Protection,' 'Best Meets Requirements,' 'Easiest Setup' and 'Easiest to Do Business With' Among Other Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the experience leader in mobile defense, today revealed it has been recognized as the market leader and high performer in five (5) additional categories on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. The five (5) new leadership categories include Anti-Fraud, Mobile Data Protection, Meets Requirements, Easiest Setup and, as a company, Easiest to do Business With. This extends Appdome's experience leadership, adding to its prior customer recognition as Most Likely to Recommend and Users Love Us.

"Our customers trust Appdome to provide always-on, continuous defense for their mobile business," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer of Appdome. "Appdome isn't a point product. This customer recognition spans the full range of the value proposition we provide every mobile business, in mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, DevSecOps, compliance and more."

The Appdome Platform provides full lifecycle defense for mobile brands and enterprises. It's the only solution that can centralize mobile defense for external-consumer and internal-employee use cases into one platform and workflow, and streamline the secure, monitor and respond lifecycle for 340+ mobile defenses with ease. Appdome 340+ defenses work with all Android & iOS platforms and apps and include the widest defense selection offered by any one vendor. These defenses are offered in broad feature categories including mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot, geo compliance, social engineering, Mobile EDR, Mobile XDR, and more. To simplify deployment, maintain agility, and shorten incident response times, Appdome uses AI/ML to code the defenses into Android & iOS applications and mobile SDKs as well as to monitor and respond automatically to threats and attacks as they arise. To use Appdome, there's no SDK, no server, no code or coding needed by an engineering team.

"The architecture and technology behind Appdome are the difference," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer of Appdome. "While others try to add a GUI on top of their SDK-based point products, Appdome's GUI isn't the story. The story is the modular architecture and how we use AI/ML to code the defenses into mobile apps, adapting the defense to each application. Continuous defense is our advantage."

Customers report robust feature coverage, high quality support, and ease of setup with rapid time to implement for fast ROI. For example, one customer in Healthcare says "Easy security with Appdome… very extensive set of security features allow us to improve security applications very fast." While a Security Engineering Manager said "The product stands out for ease of implementation… with just a few clicks all necessary protections can be enabled." A customer in Financial Services noted "dedicated and attentive onboarding team and customer support with fast and meaningful turnarounds on all support requests."

"The industry is seeing a significant surge in mobile fraud and bot attacks, which in turn is causing significant financial loss and customer frustration," said Brian Reed, SVP Marketing at Appdome, "Mobile brands and enterprises are starting to ask 'Why spend time and resources trying to stitch together multiple point products to handle the myriad of security and fraud threats we're facing, when we can seamlessly and efficiently deliver all the protection needed in the mobile business with a click of a button and let AI/ML do the work?' They're right. Appdome's approach makes business sense."

About Appdome

Appdome is the experience leader in mobile defense. Our award-winning, and patented, mobile defense platform uses AI-ML to automate the work and complexity out of securing mobile businesses, apps and users. With Appdome, mobile brands and enterprises enjoy a single pane of glass to create Certified Secure™ mobile apps with ease, eliminating multiple point products and SDKs, and unifying mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-bot, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering and other defenses with real time threat monitoring, mobile EDR, XDR, and IR for external-consumer and internal-employee facing mobile apps. At 340+ mobile app defense features and growing, Appdome provides the most comprehensive and extensible mobile defense solution on the market. The platform is fully automated out of the box using pre-built plugins to the full DevOps, CI/CD and Enterprise automation and support stack. Appdome also leads the market in user experience and support, with its industry leading, in-app, Threat-Events™ threat intelligence framework and GenAI powered Threat Resolution Center™. These, combined with a host of enterprise grade and compliance features built into the platform, allow all stakeholders, including mobile engineering, cyber teams, network security, DevOps, SecOps, IT, UEM-MAM, mobile support teams, and mobile end users to benefit from using Appdome. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

