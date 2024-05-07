G2 Declares unitQ "High Performer" In Customer "Feedback Analytics" Space

"High Performer" status is given to products that have high user satisfaction scores compared to others in same space

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, announced today unitQ has been recognized as a "High Performer" by G2 in the "Feedback Analytics" category for Spring of 2024.

This is the fifth time unitQ has been named a "High Performer" by the G2 trusted software marketplace and the third time for 2024.

What is G2?

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"unitQ's 'High Performer' distinction by G2 goes beyond mere recognition — it mirrors our team's unwavering commitment and the confidence our customers have placed in our user feedback analytics platform," said Christian Wiklund, CEO of unitQ. "From the outset, unitQ's goal has been to forge a connection between organizations and their user base through the power of real-time user feedback analytics."

Significance of G2 High Performer Status

Being recognized by G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, means that unitQ customers have vouched for our product, finding tangible value in the AI-powered customer feedback analytics software unitQ provides.

The "High Performer" status is given to products that have high user satisfaction scores compared to other products in the same category. It's an affirmation that unitQ doesn't just deliver, but excels in meeting our customers' expectations.

In Our Customers' Own Words

Highlights of G2 reviews for unitQ's customer feedback software include:

"A great tool for analyzing customer feedback across platforms."

"unitQ's analysis has helped us get to know our users."

"unitQ has been a game-changer for our international support team."

"Dedicated team and phenomenal product!"

G2 reviewers of unitQ noted the "ease of doing business" with unitQ and said they were happy with the "quality of support" as well as unitQ's "ease of use." Best of all, nearly every reviewer said they'd recommend unitQ to other organizations.

Ongoing Innovations Bolster unitQ Artificial Intelligence

unitQ's latest recognition as a G2 "High Performer" follows a spate of unitQ innovations and product advancements for its proprietary AI platform.

Among them, they include:

The debut of unitQ's advanced AI-powered software to instantly transcribe organizations' call center recordings, customer surveys and conversation bots — data that is transformed into real-time actionable insights to empower businesses to automate and elevate their product quality.

The introduction of unitQ GPT. unitQ GPT is the world's first generative AI engine for measuring the quality of an organization's products, services and experiences and harnesses unitQ's proprietary AI models to extract instant meaning from support tickets, surveys, app reviews, social media posts and product engagement data so organizations can connect the dots between what users say and do in real time.

Engineering root cause analysis (RCA) coupled with unitQ GPT empowers engineering teams to quickly identify and address the root causes of user-reported issues. This AI-driven approach not only streamlines the RCA process but also ensures that user feedback is central to product development and improvement strategies.

While unitQ already provides organizations with AI-driven, actionable insights into what their users are saying in real time across all user feedback channels, one of our latest milestones empowers unitQ customers with real-time actionable insights about how their customers are using their products and services. This first-of-its-kind, unified approach enables organizations to identify correlations between user behavior and user feedback, providing an even deeper understanding of customers' needs and preferences. unitQ has become even more powerful when integrated with product analytics software like Amplitude by further breaking down the walls between product, engineering and customer experience teams.

The User Feedback Imperative

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products and services. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures user feedback in more than 100 languages from all sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, support tickets, surveys and more.

In addition to parsing user feedback in real time for unitQ customers to help them inform their decision-making along every touchpoint of the customer journey — unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as Jira, PagerDuty, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zendesk to alert organizations about key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

Why Customer Feedback Matters

Customer feedback is more than just words and noise. It's valuable data. By analyzing feedback in real time, businesses can understand their users better, identify areas of improvement and tailor their products to fit their users' needs. Customer feedback analytics is not about reacting but about proactively shaping products and services for optimal user satisfaction.

At unitQ, we believe in the power of real-time feedback. It offers insights that can make or break a product's success. Recognizing patterns, addressing concerns and leveraging positive and negative feedback are all integral parts of a product's lifecycle.

About unitQ

With unitQ customer feedback software, you can discover quality issues at the same time as your users. Know what product launches, releases or evergreen features are causing the most bugs or support tickets. Drill into the root causes of these issues by source, platform, device, customer segment and more.

Our AI centralizes feedback from all feedback sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Customer-centric companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty.

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

