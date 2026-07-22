G2 Digital Launches Vegas Club Casino in New Jersey as Online Casino Market Continues Record Growth

New online casino enters one of North America's largest regulated gaming markets as New Jersey experiences its busiest period for new operator launches in years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Digital has launched Vegas Club Casino in New Jersey, introducing a new real-money online casino to one of the nation's largest and most competitive regulated gaming markets. Operating under a market access partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Vegas Club Casino is fully licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Founded by gaming industry veterans Greg Carlin and Dan Alexander, Vegas Club Casino takes players back to a time when Las Vegas casinos were owned and operated by entrepreneurs, not large corporations. Carlin and Alexander have prioritized long-term player relationships over short-term profits, which is reflected in transparent promotions, straightforward rewards, and bonus offers designed with fewer restrictive conditions than are common across the industry.

Vegas Club Casino is Carlin's first online casino launch since departing Rush Street Interactive and Rush Street Gaming, which he co-founded and led as CEO. Alexander helped launch PlayStar in New Jersey and played a key role in growing the company into one of the state's top ten online casino operators.

"Creating a great online gaming experience means delivering authentic excitement, real player protections, and the feeling that every player is a VIP," said Greg Carlin, Co-Founder and CEO of G2 Digital. "Vegas Club Casino combines the timeless appeal of classic Las Vegas with the transparency and security of a fully regulated online casino. We look forward to earning players' loyalty through fair play and a fun, exciting experience."

The launch comes during an unusually active period for New Jersey's online casino industry. Vegas Club Casino is one of three new online casino brands to debut in the state in June, matching the number of new launches during the previous four-and-a-half years combined. New Jersey's online casino market is also posting record results, generating $271 million in gross gaming revenue in June, up 17.5% year-over-year, while first-half gross gaming revenue exceeded $1.59 billion, a 15.0% increase from the same period in 2025.

Players 21 and older who are physically located in New Jersey can download the Vegas Club Casino app for iOS and Android or visit NJ.PlayVegasClub.com to register. The platform features hundreds of slot titles, classic table games, and a range of player rewards and promotions.

Promotional terms and conditions apply. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About G2 Digital, LLC

Founded by Greg Carlin and Dan Alexander, G2 Digital is an iGaming operator built on decades of casino industry experience. Carlin currently owns and manages Granite State Gaming & Hospitality, developer and operator of the Beach Club Casino and Lilac Club Casino in New Hampshire. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of Rush Street Gaming, which developed seven land-based casino properties across North America, and Rush Street Interactive, a leading online casino and sports betting operator throughout the Americas.

Alexander brings nearly 15 years of experience in regulated online gaming markets and, most recently, helped launch PlayStar in New Jersey, where he was part of the startup team that grew the company into one of the state's top ten operators. Through G2 Digital, the founders plan additional launches in Alberta, Ontario, and Pennsylvania, subject to regulatory approvals.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Lockett, [email protected], (609) 408-5018

SOURCE G2 Digitial