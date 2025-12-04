G2 Grid® Report Names WOW24-7® the Only Leader for Contact Center Outsourcing Services

***Only Provider Positioned as Leader, Combining Enterprise Scale with High, Authentic, Customer Satisfaction ***

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW24-7®, a leading Customer Support and CX Operations outsourcing provider, today announced that it has been named the sole Leader in the Winter 2026 G2 Grid® Report for Contact Center Outsourcing Services. This rare positioning recognizes WOW24-7 as the only evaluated provider to simultaneously excel in both market strength and customer satisfaction, outperforming larger, more established competitors.

According to the report, WOW24-7 achieved an 84 Market Presence/Proficiency score, a level traditionally associated with legacy global BPOs, while also maintaining an exceptional 75 Satisfaction score, based on authenticated customer reviews. Together, these metrics deliver an overall G2 Score of 79, securing WOW24-7's exclusive placement in the Leaders quadrant.

The G2 Grid® Report evaluates vendors based on comprehensive user reviews and market presence data, positioning companies across four categories: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche players. WOW24-7's Leader designation reflects both exceptional customer satisfaction and significant market influence in the contact center outsourcing industry.

"This recognition validates our commitment to delivering measurable results and innovative AI-powered solutions that transform customer experience," said Denys Dubner, EMBA, CEO at WOW24-7. "Our position as a Leader in the G2 Grid demonstrates that our unique approach; combining cutting-edge AI technology with Six Sigma methodology and perpetual cost reduction guarantees, resonates strongly with clients seeking both innovation and accountability."

The achievement is particularly significant because it represents the convergence of two attributes that rarely coexist in the contact center outsourcing market. WOW24-7's Leader position shows that it can deliver quality at scale, making it the only evaluated provider that combines enterprise-grade capabilities with strong customer advocacy.

** Key Highlights from the G2 Grid® Report: **

The G2 Grid® methodology combines satisfaction scores derived from authenticated user reviews with market presence metrics including the provider's size, growth trajectory, geographic distribution, and social media presence. This two-axis evaluation makes sure that Leader status shows both customer support and market power. WOW24-7's strong performance comes as the contact center outsourcing industry undergoes significant transformation driven by AI adoption, changing customer expectations, and the need for measurable ROI. The company's AI Experience Centers and proprietary methodologies have positioned it at the forefront of this evolution, delivering documented cost reductions while maintaining service quality.

"The G2 Grid® Report gives businesses unbiased, peer-based information that helps them make smart decisions about outsourcing," said Denys Dubner, EMBA, CEO. "Being recognized as the only Leader reinforces our mission to set new standards for transparency, performance, and innovation, for our clients, in the BPO industry."

About WOW24-7

WOW24-7 is redefining Customer Support and CX Operations through its groundbreaking Experience Centers. By fusing human ingenuity with enterprise-grade AI, performance management, and analytics, we go beyond solving problems; we create new possibilities with measurable efficiency. From smarter routing and AI-assisted workflows to proactive QA and closed-loop VOC, we reduce effort for customers and teams alike; accelerating time-to-resolution, lowering cost-to-serve, and lifting consistency at scale. And by crafting BPO relationships that feel less like transactions and more like in-house teams, WOW24-7 turns Customer Support and CX Operations into a strategic catalyst for reinvention.In addition, our Black Belt Six Sigma certified management team brings rigorous process discipline to every engagement, ensuring that performance improvements are measurable, sustainable, and continuously optimized.

Rather than simply scaling operations or cutting costs, our solutions make efficiency a growth lever; freeing resources to innovate while improving reliability, loyalty, and lifetime value. WOW24-7 doesn't just support your customers; we continuously evolve how you engage and grow, combining operational excellence with brand-right experiences that help you thrive long-term. www.WOW24-7.com

