G2 Introduces Innovations to Help Software Companies Build Trust and Win in the AI Answer Economy

New identity verification and MCP capabilities drive vendor visibility and growth, and enable faster, more confident purchasing decisions for buyers.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the world's largest and most trusted data source for B2B software, today announced product innovations that help software companies build and benefit from trust in the age of AI-driven buying. New capabilities include richer buyer content, identity verification through LinkedIn, a new model context protocol (MCP) powered by Claude, and expanded market intelligence.

As B2B buyers now rely on AI search to evaluate software, the answers those systems generate increasingly depend on credible, third-party sources. By strengthening verified buyer signals and structuring content for AI engines, G2 helps vendors increase their AI search visibility while giving buyers more credible insights when evaluating solutions. At the same time, competitive and market intelligence gives go-to-market (GTM) teams actionable buyer signals earlier in the journey. As a result, vendors can make the shift from simply generating visibility to using trusted buyer evidence to drive discovery, competitive advantage, and growth.

"AI is transforming how companies analyze markets and make decisions, but those systems need trusted data signals to produce meaningful insights," said Alexis Zheng, Chief Product & Technology Officer, G2. "At G2, we take pride in serving as the trust layer powering decisions for the entire software ecosystem, based on 6 million verified reviews and real-time signals from 200+ million annual buyers across the globe. Our latest innovations are designed to help software buyers and vendors win with trust in the age of AI. Our new G2 MCP is a prime example of that: connecting AI assistants directly to G2 data, so teams can make faster decisions with greater confidence."

New content and review experiences help buyers find trusted answers

G2 introduced new ways to capture richer insights from real users. These three capabilities surface deeper buyer insights by structuring user feedback in formats both human buyers and AI systems can easily interpret.

Structured category FAQs : Authoritative answers across key software categories, designed to help buyers understand common product questions while also making information easier for AI systems to process

: Authoritative answers across key software categories, designed to help buyers understand common product questions while also making information easier for AI systems to process Guided discussion prompts : Conversation prompts that encourage deeper discussions around real use cases, implementation experiences, and product trade-offs. These guided conversations surface deeper, authentic context about how software performs in real environments

: Conversation prompts that encourage deeper discussions around real use cases, implementation experiences, and product trade-offs. These guided conversations surface deeper, authentic context about how software performs in real environments Focused feature list: An improved review experience that uses signals to identify how buyers naturally describe product capabilities in reviews and converts those insights into structured feature comparisons, potentially saving users hours of work

Together, these capabilities help ensure the software buying journey is shaped by authentic user experiences.

G2 expands review credibility with Verified on LinkedIn

G2 expanded its partnership with LinkedIn, integrating Verified on LinkedIn directly into G2's review moderation workflow to help ensure reviews are true, reliable, and accurate. This integration displays a reviewer's verified identity, employer, or education, ensuring feedback reflects real professional experiences rather than anonymous or synthetic content.

Since launch, the partnership has positively impacted G2's review collection:

Over 100,000 G2 reviews from buyers verified on LinkedIn

40% reduction in review rejection rates

13-point increase in approval rates

25% improvement in moderation efficiency

"Trust in B2B buying starts with credibility. By displaying verifications from LinkedIn on G2, we can help ensure that every piece of feedback comes from real, credible people," said Adam Kahn, Senior Manager, Trust Team at LinkedIn. "As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, visible verification signals matter more than ever. These verification signals help buyers make more confident decisions and support AI systems that rely on signals of authenticity."

MCP integration connects G2 Data to AI chatbots, bringing trusted buyer data into AI workflows

G2's new MCP architecture makes trusted G2 buyer intelligence available directly within AI workflows. The first integration is with Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant.

Rather than relying on generic web data or scraped information, G2's MCP enables AI search platforms to reference verified buyer reviews, research behavior, and competitive insights directly from the G2 marketplace. This allows teams across the organization to prompt AI and receive answers grounded in real buyer activity to:

Identify which accounts are actively researching competitors

Understand which product strengths buyers mention most often in reviews

Detect early signals of churn risk when customers begin evaluating alternatives

Connecting AI chatbots directly to G2's verified buyer signals helps organizations move faster and make decisions based on real market behavior rather than inferred or outdated data.

Vendors gain more real-time market and competitive insights with expanded G2 intelligence

G2 also introduced new market intelligence capabilities designed to help companies understand how buyer behavior and software markets are shifting.

Competitive Pulse : A unified view that combines CRM opportunity data, buyer intent signals, and competitive research behavior to reveal which deals may be at risk and where competitors are gaining traction. This includes Churn Threats, which surface when existing customers show increased engagement with competitors on G2. Together, these insights help teams identify at-risk deals, anticipate churn, and take action to protect and grow revenue.

: A unified view that combines CRM opportunity data, buyer intent signals, and competitive research behavior to reveal which deals may be at risk and where competitors are gaining traction. This includes Churn Threats, which surface when existing customers show increased engagement with competitors on G2. Together, these insights help teams identify at-risk deals, anticipate churn, and take action to protect and grow revenue. AEO Traffic insights : New answer engine optimization (AEO) analytics that measure engagement coming from AI-generated answers and conversational search experiences to help companies understand how AI-driven discovery is influencing software evaluation.

: New answer engine optimization (AEO) analytics that measure engagement coming from AI-generated answers and conversational search experiences to help companies understand how AI-driven discovery is influencing software evaluation. Expanded Buyer Intent signals : Provide visibility into where teams are actively researching, comparing, or evaluating competing solutions across G2's marketplace.

: Provide visibility into where teams are actively researching, comparing, or evaluating competing solutions across G2's marketplace. Spend and contract intelligence: Data derived from more than $100 billion in SaaS purchasing agreements connects buyer research behavior with real purchasing activity to reveal category momentum and vendor growth.

The AEO traffic and Spend Data features are geared towards investors as part of G2's Data Solutions offering. Together, all of these datasets help organizations move beyond lagging indicators, such as quarterly revenue reports, to understand real-time shifts in buyer demand, competitive activity, and market momentum.

Watch the Innovation Event

These announcements were unveiled during G2's latest quarterly Innovation Event, "Winning with Trust in AEO," where company leaders demonstrated how trust — through verified identity, authentic buyer voice and behavior, and market intelligence — is becoming the foundation of software discovery and decision-making in the age of AI.

To see the product demonstrations and discussion with LinkedIn's Trust Team, watch the event on demand.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source for B2B software, helping businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem — which includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp — serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company.

As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies like Salesforce, IBM, SAP, and Adobe also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth. To learn more, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE G2