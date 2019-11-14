G2 Marks First Million Reviews with Chicago's Best B2B Tech Companies Reveal

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd), the world's largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions, has launched its ranking of the Top B2B Tech Companies in the Chicago area in partnership with the Illinois Technology Association (ITA). Founded and headquartered in Chicago, G2 created the list to celebrate reaching its first million reviews.

The rankings give a glimpse into Chicago's growing tech scene. Chicago has built a stellar reputation within the tech industry in recent years and is now a central hub – or "third-coast" – for a wide range of companies. The Center for an Urban Future's (CUF) 2019 report on tech startup growth across the US noted that Chicago's startup ecosystem has grown 270% in the last decade, ranking 7th in the United States. Chicago also claims the 4th highest market share of Fortune 500 companies in the United States.

G2 has 1,000,000 user reviews, 95,000+ products and 1,700+ tech and service categories. Its Best B2B Tech Companies in the Chicago ranking is based on the user satisfaction score of products listed on G2. All companies featured on the list are required to have verified user reviews on G2 and be headquartered in or around Chicago, Illinois.

The Top 10 B2B Tech Companies in Chicago, according to G2 validated user reviews, are:

"Chicago has quickly grown into a leading tech hub – recognized both nationally and globally. We're proud to say that we're headquartered in Chicago, and have grown with the local tech industry," said Godard Abel, CEO of G2. "Not only is Chicago home to industry giants like Boeing and Walgreens, but it's also homebase for companies that are completely changing and improving entire industries."

To see the full list please visit: Learn.g2.com/b2b-tech-companies-in-chicago

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately .

SOURCE G2

Related Links

http://www.g2.com

