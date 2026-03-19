G2 Names OneDirectory a High Performer, Confirming its Position Among the World's Leading Employee Directory Software

DUBLIN, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 has named OneDirectory a High Performer in its Spring 2026 Org Chart reports G2, confirming its position among the world's leading employee directory and org chart platforms.

The recognition is driven entirely by verified customer feedback, making it one of the most credible signals in software evaluation. Across usability, implementation speed, ROI, and vendor experience, customers consistently rated OneDirectory at the top of the category, proving the value the platform delivers in real organizations.

OneDirectory G2 Badges OneDirectory Employee Directory Software

Spring 2026 G2 Recognition

Among the Spring 2026 recognitions, OneDirectory earned 8 G2 badges:

High Performer and High Performer — Mid-Market

and Easiest To Use and Easiest To Use — Mid-Market

and Easiest To Do Business With and Easiest To Do Business With — Mid-Market

and Fastest Implementation — Mid-Market

Best Estimated ROI — Mid-Market

A World-Class Employee Directory Platform. Proven by Customers.

These results do not just reflect strong product scores. They reflect the real-world experience of organizations that have deployed OneDirectory, gone live quickly, and seen their employees use it every day.

For over a decade, OneDirectory has been building employee directory and org chart software with a single focus: helping organizations connect their people, understand their structure, and work better together. The Spring 2026 G2 results confirm that the platform is delivering on that promise at a world-class level.

Being recognized as the Easiest To Use, the Fastest to Implement, and the Best Estimated ROI in the same reporting period is not a coincidence. It reflects a deliberate product philosophy: that the best employee directory and org chart software should be immediately useful.

" These G2 results reflect what our customers are actually experiencing. They're seeing real ROI with OneDirectory, deploying their employee directory quickly, deploying it across the entire company, and driving strong adoption because it's easy to use and built around what people actually need. Seeing that backed up by independent G2 reviews makes it even more meaningful."

— Greg Bennett, COO, OneDirectory

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers. Congratulations to OneDirectory on earning 8 placements among this season's reports — a reflection of the trust and satisfaction they've built with their customers."

— Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO, G2

What OneDirectory Customers Are Saying

The G2 rankings are built on verified reviews from real users. Reviews from this reporting period capture the breadth of value OneDirectory delivers across different industries and use cases.

"OneDirectory is a really solid employee directory. The employee profiles are great, and the live org chart makes it easy to see the structure of the entire company. The tool was really quick and easy to implement."

— Verified G2 reviewer, manufacturing sector

"I really love how easy OneDirectory is to use, and our employees find value in using it almost every day. It stays in sync with our Microsoft 365 data, ensuring employee details and profiles are up-to-date, which means less manual updates and saves us time. The initial setup was very easy, only taking a couple of days to set up and go live."

— Verified G2 reviewer, financial services sector

About OneDirectory

OneDirectory is the employee directory platform for workforce visibility and trusted people data. Built for Microsoft 365.

It helps organizations make their employee data usable and discoverable, so people can quickly find who's who, understand how teams are structured, and see how the business fits together.

Trusted by organizations across multiple industries, from scaling mid-market companies to global enterprises, OneDirectory helps teams improve visibility, strengthen connection, and make sense of their workforce as they grow.

For more information about OneDirectory, visit their website.

Contact:

Greg Bennett

+1 205-622-1140

[email protected]

SOURCE OneDirectory