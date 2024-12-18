G2 Proves the Happiest Users Choose Prismatic for Their Embedded Integration Platform

The company celebrates its tenth consecutive quarter as a Best Relationship Award winner and Leader in embedded iPaaS, maintaining the highest industry satisfaction rating

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic, the only embedded iPaaS that empowers both developers and non-developers , celebrates multiple recognitions from G2. The company has been named a Leader and Momentum Leader in G2's Winter 2025 Grid® Report for embedded integration platforms. Prismatic also placed 1st for G2's Best Relationship Award, achieving the highest customer satisfaction rating in the category with a score of 99%.

This accolade marks Prismatic's eighth consecutive quarter as a Momentum Leader, a recognition reserved for products demonstrating a strong growth trajectory through user satisfaction, employee growth, and digital presence. Additionally, the company maintained its position as a Leader in the embedded iPaaS category and held the Best Relationship Award for the tenth straight quarter.

"Year after year, our customers' feedback tells a consistent story – Prismatic is delivering the integration platform that B2B software companies need," said Michael Zuercher , CEO and co-founder of Prismatic. "These continued recognitions reflect our commitment to helping software companies transform their integration strategy. When our customers can deliver integrations faster by empowering both their technical and non-technical teams, they can focus on what matters most – growing their business and delighting their customers."

Reviewers highlighted the platform's ease of use, integration reusability, and exceptional support for both technical and non-technical users. Examples of feedback from verified Prismatic users across engineering, developer, and customer success roles include:

"What I like best about Prismatic is how easy it makes everything! The drag-and-drop feature is really helpful for our customers, as they can quickly set up their own unique workflows. They can connect easily to third-party services without us worrying about managing their sensitive info or credentials (Which I think is great for security and privacy)."

"I love how easy Prismatic makes it to create integrations that can be reused by many of my customers with minimal effort on their part."

"Prismatic is easy to use and supports a wide variety of integrations and most of these can be written with little or no coding knowledge, the documentation is very good and the highlight of all is the support team, they are very knowledgeable and they always answer the questions to the point and in the simplest way possible. Overall we are very happy with the product and more importantly the support we receive."

Earlier this year, the company was recognized as the Top Integration Product by the Proddy Awards and also unveiled several product innovations, such as its updated low-code integration designer and new code-native integration building experience .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the leading embedded iPaaS, enabling B2B SaaS teams to ship product integrations faster and with less dev time. The only embedded iPaaS that empowers both developers and non-developers with tools for the complete integration lifecycle, Prismatic includes low-code and full-code building options, deployment and management tooling, and self-serve customer tools. Prismatic's unparalleled versatility lets teams deliver any integration from simple to complex in one powerful platform. SaaS companies worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500s, trust Prismatic to help connect their products to the other products their customers use.

