G2 Publishes New Winter 2026 Reports, Highlighting Software Leaders and Category Growth

Growth in AI-driven categories surged with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and five other AI categories reaching G2 Grid ® Report eligibility for the first time

Microsoft received the most total mentions across G2 Reports

Salesforce continued to lead all companies in #1 rankings

Google Workspace was the #1 ranked product, while Slack saw the biggest individual jump among product rankings

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today released its Winter 2026 Reports . The 26,562 reports provide the latest rankings and insights across more than 1,300 software and services categories. This quarter reflects significant shifts across AI-driven segments, established platforms, and emerging technologies.

The Winter 2026 Reports include 292 new or refreshed reports and mark an important milestone for artificial intelligence (AI) categories. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) , a rapidly growing category created in early 2025 to reflect AI-powered search and discovery, qualified for G2 Grid® eligibility for the first time. This signals rising buyer demand for AI technology and growing product momentum.

"G2's Reports offer a consistent pulse on where the software market is moving and which products are rising to meet buyer expectations," said Godard Abel, CEO at G2. "This winter, we're seeing strong momentum across AI categories, including the emergence of AEO and meaningful shifts among leaders. We're also seeing those categories grow and mature rapidly, reflecting how quickly buyers are learning to trust AI. With these software insights, buyers can make more confident decisions as they navigate an increasingly dynamic landscape."

What are the newest emerging software categories?

G2 identified 16 new categories that reached Grid® eligibility this quarter, many of which are tied to AI adoption, operational intelligence, and emerging enterprise needs. New categories include:

What are the fastest-growing software categories?

Growth this quarter was strongest in categories tied to AI-native workflows, automation, e-commerce, trust, and compliance. Buyer demand continues to expand across both emerging AI tools and core business systems. The top 10 fastest-growing categories on G2 include:

Additional insights, including vendor-level movement and product-by-product rankings, are available in the full Winter 2026 Reports at g2.com/reports .

What are G2 Reports?

Each quarter, G2 publishes new reports based on verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. Categories must reach minimum data thresholds to qualify. To be eligible for a G2 Grid® Report, a product or service must have at least 10 reviews in the corresponding category. Each category groups companies, products, and services by Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche. Just 3% of products and services on G2 qualified for a Leader badge this quarter, underscoring the company's rigorous category methodology and the competitive landscape across the market.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software companies partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

