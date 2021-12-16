G2 Ranks Deltek Solutions As "Leaders" Among Project-Based ERP Firms

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as Leaders in G2's Winter 2022 ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for five consecutive quarters. G2 rankings, based on customer reviews, also recognized Deltek Costpoint as a High Performer for Small Businesses and both Vantagepoint and Costpoint as Momentum Leaders and Mid-Market Leaders.

Built specifically for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Deltek Vantagepoint helps firms improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. Since its initial release, Vantagepoint has undergone significant enhancements including interactive dashboards, visual project scheduling, streamlined invoicing and billing, intelligent character recognition (ICR) for expenses, simplified approvals, a Deltek personal virtual assistant and much more.

Deltek Costpoint delivers more innovation and greater intelligence through an all-in-one system across the project lifecycle for government contractors. From bid to invoice, Costpoint helps more businesses win and profitably deliver on government contracts. The solution centralizes the management of projects, people and finances, and can scale for firms of any size. Costpoint improves operational efficiencies and the modern, integrated cloud offering, enables secure storage of data.

"We are thrilled that both Vantagepoint and Costpoint solutions have been recognized by the G2 community," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "These designations are a true testament to the innovative solutions that we provide to project-based companies in the Architecture, Engineering, Consulting and Government Contracting industries. We would like to thank our customers and we look forward to continuing our commitment to empower their businesses in 2022."

G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Companies like Deltek are reviewed by users, covering everything from setup and ease of use to security and support. Deltek Customer reviews on G2 cited that Costpoint has made its mark and is the only accounting ERP that a company needs. Deltek Vantagepoint reviewers added that Vantagepoint does everything you want it to and that the User Interface is a difference maker.

