G2 Ranks Kissflow as a Leader in Low-Code & No-code Development Platform Categories in Grid® Summer 2022 Report

Kissflow's mission to simplify the entire Work Management spectrum with low-code/no-code is validated by positive customer reviews and a growing market presence

WILMINGTON, Del., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow , launched its Low-Code No-Code Work Platform recently, announced it was named a leader for Low-Code & No-Code Development Platform categories in G2's Grid® Summer 2022 Report.

G2 Grid® Reports compare products in a given category based on user satisfaction and market presence scores. They are designed to help potential buyers learn about software experiences and get a better feel for the buying decision process based on the perspective of current users.

G2 ranks Kissflow as a leader in Low-Code & No-Code Development Categories

"Low-code & no-code development platforms in the market are either too basic and don't offer customization for IT or too complex and lack flexibility for business users.'', said Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO of Kissflow.

He added, "We are on a mission to empower 500 million business users to become citizen developers and simplify work in a unified platform. Recognition like this validates our platform's capability and commitment to our mission,"

Feedback and reviews from verified Users

"The product gives me the tools and platform to quickly deploy a low-code application. As the business requires, I design and deliver practically instantly." - Babatunde O, Senior Business Systems Analyst





it is one of the best software as a service platforms that allow us to customize the applications based on our needs and it is quite easy for us to use the platform" - Dr. Sreejith Vignesh , Head - IT & Asst. Prof





"Easy to create and manage workflows. Advanced Automation of all processes is easy to set up. I cannot imagine how you manage workflows without this software." - Frederic J - IT operations administrator

The work platform has capabilities for app development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration and is underpinned by low-code and no-code capabilities. It empowers business users to easily configure custom applications while empowering IT teams to customize, integrate, and extend business applications.

Learn more details about Kissflow's ranking in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report .

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/ .

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

