G2 Ranks SalesLoft Top Sales Engagement Platform on Best Software List

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, today announced the company has been named on seven of G2's Best Software lists. The company placed in the top five in Highest Satisfaction Products and Best Software Products. SalesLoft is the top-ranked Sales Engagement provider on six lists, including:

Highest Satisfaction Products

Best Software Products

Best Sales Products

Best Enterprise Products

Best Mid-Market Products

Best Software Sellers (Global)

Best Small Business Products

G2's Best Software lists rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. There are more than 57,000 software companies on G2 and more than 1.2 million reviews from actual users.

Only SalesLoft integrates the three most critical products in digital selling - Cadence for managing client communications, Conversations for recording calls and meetings, and Deals for managing opportunities. Revenue teams can execute account-based strategies, coach more effectively, and get the reporting and analytics they need to exceed their goals.

"We've expanded our use of SalesLoft considerably. We now have their Deals module, which is hands down the best pipeline management tool on the market. We are also starting to implement their Conversations module, which will give us the ability to record, transcribe, search, etc calls.

"SalesLoft is quickly becoming the main tool needed for everything related to the sales funnel and they are doing a great job with it!" - Mid-Market G2 Review, Eric Sparks, Director of Inside Sales at OneCause.

"It's our customers' voices that determine where we place on G2 lists. That's why they're so important to us," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft. "Making our customers successful is our top priority, so I am especially proud of placing on the Highest Satisfaction Products list."

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

SalesLoft was recently ranked as the #1 Sales Engagement provider on G2 for the 10th consecutive quarter. According to customer reviews, SalesLoft is faster to implement, delivers higher adoption, drives faster ROI, and offers higher customer satisfaction than other top-rated platforms.

SalesLoft was named a leader in Sales Engagement in "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020," having the highest scores available in 16 criteria, including: Customer performance, Service and support, Category vision, Partner and customer ecosystem, Execution roadmap, and Growth.

Read more about SalesLoft on G2 here.

About SalesLoft

SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit https://salesloft.com.

