G2 Ranks Toucan Toco No.1 For Embedded Analytics And Business Intelligence

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, has awarded storytelling pioneer Toucan Toco the No. 1 ranking in every business intelligence product category it assesses. Sweeping the rankings for both midmarket and enterprise customers, Toucan received G2's top rating for the 2nd year in a row, thanks to strong support from the real-world users who determine G2's category leaders.

Toucan, which provides groundbreaking data visualization tools to help organizations integrate powerful data analysis into their software, operations, and workflows, was ranked as G2's No. 1 business analytics provider across all business sizes. The company's embedded analytics offerings outperformed giants including Google, Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle to secure accolades including No. 1 rankings in:

G2's reviewers singled many of Toucan's features and capabilities out for particular praise. The company's groundbreaking data products were judged #1 for Usability for both midmarket and enterprise companies, and for both technical and nontechnical users, across G2's full range of Business Intelligence, Embedded Business Intelligence, and Analytics Platform categories. The Usability ranking celebrates organizations that are straightforward for both administrators and end-users, while still meeting all their customers' business requirements.

Toucan also scored #1 for Results for both midmarket and enterprise companies across all three categories, in recognition of its ability to deliver tangible ROI and meet customer requirements at scale. The company's exceptionally strong Results ranking also reflects the number of existing customers who said they would recommend Toucan's services to others in their industry.

Toucan's users also honored the company with #1 for Relationship rankings in recognition of its commitment to customer support and ease of doing business, and #1 for Implementation rankings in recognition of its ease of setup, short time to deployment, and streamlined user adoption process.

"Toucan is obsessed with helping customers to do more with data, so to take the top spot in G2's rankings — which are driven by reviews and feedback from real-world users of our products — is incredibly meaningful to us," says Charles Miglietti, Toucan's CEO and co-founder. "This is a recognition of our team's commitment to helping both midmarket and enterprise customers to seamlessly unlock the power of data across their organizations and their products, and to bringing the transformative power of data analytics within reach of everyone — even end-users who aren't trained data scientists and number crunchers."

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Toucan Toco:

Toucan is a modern BI platform committed to the belief that data has to be coupled with an intuitive user experience to generate actionable insights. It offers streamlined reporting for non-techies, which SaaS companies can white-label and embed into their own product to wow users and gain a competitive advantage. Toucan is trusted by 140 clients worldwide, from global corporations to fast-growth tech companies. For more information, visit: https://toucantoco.com/en/ .

