G2 Web Services and Aperia Announce Collaborative Program to Fight Transaction Laundering

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Web Services, a Verisk Business, and Aperia announced the launch of Datafusion, a collaborative integration program that maps fraudulent networks and fights transaction laundering.

Datafusion utilizes G2's crawling efforts and merchant history combined with Aperia's transaction data. The solution is available to acquirers utilizing both G2 Transaction Laundering Detection and Aperia's VisionWeb® Fraud Management tools.

Transaction laundering occurs when seemingly legitimate merchants process credit card transactions for unknown, and often illicit, businesses. Syndicates or fraud rings are becoming more and more common through a tangled web of e-commerce websites, front websites, different payment options and illegal goods and services. A recent fraud network map started with a single Datafusion lead and through the process exposed twenty-two different front merchants and twenty-eight front sites.

G2 Transaction Laundering Detection is the world's most widely-adopted solution and helps acquirers, payment service providers, payment facilitators and independent sales organizations avoid digital money laundering with a multi-layered "defense in depth" approach.

"The value in Datafusion for G2 and Aperia's joint clients is tremendous," said John Nix, Head of Sales & Marketing for Aperia. "Both G2 Web Services and Aperia have a significant focus on data and the use of data science to protect our clients from fraud. By collaborating, our solutions are made even stronger."

"Transaction laundering is a problem that plagues the entire payments industry," Dan Frechting, Chief Product Officer, G2 Web Services. "As risk and compliance professionals improve efforts, so do the fraudsters. The collaboration between G2 and Aperia is the first of its kind in our industry and allows us to map the fraud network through multiple data points, giving acquirers the advantage."

G2 Web Services and Aperia will be showcasing datafusion as well as transaction laundering detection, risk and compliance solutions at ETA TRANSACT this week in Las Vegas. Visit G2 Web Services in booth #936 and Aperia in booth #645 to learn more.

About G2 Web Services

G2 Web Services, a Verisk Business, is an information technology company using data, machine learning and expert analysts to help banks and processors ensure safer, more profitable commerce. G2 clients improve due diligence and monitoring so they can comply with changing rules of payment networks, government regulations and law enforcement, and grow their business portfolios. G2's Merchant Map™ is the largest database of fraud and compliance risk history, comprising 60 million businesses and trillions of connections between data points. G2's proprietary data is augmented with third-party sources to better predict risk events.

G2 has earned broad recognition as a fraud and compliance leader. Recently, it won the highly competitive PYMNTS.com Innovator Awards Series, a Most Innovative Company; was named a Securing Payments Finalist by Mobile Money & Digital Payments; was named a Winner Best Fraud Prevention by Florin; and was cited as a "comprehensive solution" for onboarding and monitoring by Aite Group.

About Aperia

With over seventeen years' experience, Aperia specializes in big data analytics and reporting for the payments industry. Trusted by over 150 processers, ISO's and banks, there are over 6 million merchants use Aperia products today. With solutions for Merchant Lifecycle Management, Boarding, Transaction Reporting, Merchant Risk Monitoring, PCI Compliance, Tax Reporting and Residual Payments, Aperia is the trusted vendor to payments industry. Find out more at www.aperia.com.

