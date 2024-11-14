G2A.COM Deploys Forter to Block Fraud and Optimize Payments

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's leading marketplace for digital entertainment, has announced it has deployed Forter globally to block fraud and optimize payments for G2A's 30 million users globally.

G2A.COM is trusted by users from 180 countries, where visitors can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings. The global nature of its business required G2A.COM to scale its fraud prevention and payments program to meet growing demand. Forter was selected for its fully automated decisioning, global network of identities and market-leading service. Forter's technology uses the speed and sophistication of AI to detect patterns across vast datasets and the savvy of fraud experts to continuously update its models.

The Forter Trust Platform makes real-time identity-based decisions for known and unknown forms of fraud, enabling G2A.COM to scale seamlessly to meet any burst in demand and accommodate growth without additional resources. Forter's identity and risk insights are also helping G2A.COM approve more borderline transactions – increasing approval rates and minimizing friction for customers.

"Our top priority is protecting the end users—both sellers and buyers—and continuously enhancing their experience. With over 400 banking channels, both global and local, we always put G2A.COM users first. Managing millions of transactions—averaging over 1 million items sold monthly last year—also comes with the responsibility of safeguarding our platform," said Dorota Wróbel, chief R&D officer, G2A.COM. "To achieve this, we've established an expert internal team dedicated solely to this task. Simultaneously, we partner with industry leaders like Forter to secure key technological areas, ensuring our platform remains robust. This collaboration allows our experts to focus on enhancing the marketplace and driving strategic initiatives, all while being backed by a trusted and reliable partner."

"Digital marketplaces tackle unique fraud pressure where, unlike physical products, goods are instantly delivered and easily re-sellable by bad actors. This elevated risk makes Forter's automated, real-time decisioning critical," said Michael Retiblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. "G2A's leadership in the industry is a testament to their investment and commitment to rigorous security standards and superior customer experience. We're thrilled to have G2A join our global network of the world's leading brands which, together, have transacted more than $1 trillion in gross merchandise value since 2022."

According to the Basis Theory 2023 Cyber Security Report, managing e-commerce payment fraud is a significant cost for merchants, with merchants in North America and Europe spending around 10% of revenue, APAC 15% and LATAM 19%.

Security is a top priority at G2A.COM, and this commitment has been recognized with the American CNP award for Best Merchant Team in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies like Microsoft and Barclay's Bank, and the Best Marketplace award at the 21st Century National Technology Awards in Madrid this year. G2A.COM continues to champion strong security measures across the industry.

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $1 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

