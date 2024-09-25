G2A.COM EARNS MULTIPLE RECOGNITIONS 2024 eCOMMERCE AWARDS; FIRST PLACE IN BEST DIGITAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN CATEGORY

Company also awarded third place in the Payments Innovation of the Year category

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's leading marketplace for digital entertainment, today announced it has earned two distinguished recognitions at the 2024 eCommerce Awards, hosted by the UK eCommerce Association. Most notably the company was awarded first place in the category of Best Digital Marketing Campaign for its DEI efforts, and third place in the category of Payments Innovation of the Year.

In the Best Digital Marketing Campaign category, G2A.COM's Diversity Campaign aimed to significantly support women in the gaming industry, highlighting and amplifying their contributions and presence. With more than 400 employees at G2A.COM, nearly 40% are women and its top management team is 50% women. G2A.COM boasts more than 30 million users globally already visiting the marketplace, and the campaign lifted brand-related Google searches by 11.4% in the United States and 16.9% in Spain, with an 18% increase in direct traffic.

"As a woman in the gaming industry, our Diversity Campaign is so near and dear to my heart. We are very excited that it resonated with others too and that it received this accolade among some very prominent brands," said Mona Kinal, CMO at G2A.COM. "Diversity should not be treated as a buzzword, which is why we are proud to be recognized for putting a spotlight on its importance, which seamlessly blends with our mission to democratize the world of digital entertainment. This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion we pour into promoting diversity, not just in gaming, but in the digital world as a whole. We're here to open the Gate 2 Adventure for everyone – no matter who you are or where you come from."

Along with the first-place recognition, the judges of the 2024 eCommerce Awards commended the company's efforts.

"G2A.COM's Celebrate Gamers' Diversity campaign was a bold move for the gaming industry, noting its innovative creative pitch that defied industry norms and deserves recognition," commented the judges. "The clear strategic approach led to outstanding results."

G2A.COM also earned third place in the Payments Innovations of the Year category. The company connects thousands of sellers with millions of buyers each year thanks to its payment solutions that combine global reach, local expertise, extensive payment method options, and rapid development capabilities. This allows digital product consumers to find and purchase their favourite items safely, securely, and with the local payment method they are comfortable with, further bolstering G2A.COM's position as a leader in the digital payment space.

"Providing 30 million users in 180 countries with the payment solutions they trust is not an easy undertaking and it's a testament to our team that we are able to provide those services and set a new industry standard," said Dorota Wróbel, R&D Chief Officer, at G2A.COM. "This award not only recognizes our achievements but also encourages us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of digital payments."

Launched in 2007, the eCommerce Awards recognize excellence in the world of eCommerce by celebrating the most innovative and market leading initiatives and products in the online retail space. Taking place annually and brought to you by eCommerce Expo, they bring together some of the best industry minds for an evening celebrating this dynamic and fast-paced industry. G2A.COM received its accolades at an award ceremony on 18th September 2024 at the O2 in London, hosted by comedian and media personality, Ben Hanlin.

