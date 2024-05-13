G2A.COM EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH, DIVERSIFIES DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT OFFERINGS WITH NEW NCAA ATHLETE ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM

International Marketplace Expands U.S. Presence With Sports Marketing Strategy Intended To Attract New Users

AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, today announced its new NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) partnerships with 10 prominent student-athletes representing several prestigious universities across football, rugby, wrestling, soccer, basketball, and track and field. The collaboration with these collegiate partners represents the latest in G2A.COM's playbook to grow and diversify its audience, as well as foster deeper connections with its loyal users. Talent in the lineup includes Division 1 and Division 1-AA NCAA athletes:

With U.S. consumer spending on video games generating $57.2 billion of revenue in 2023 according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association, G2A.COM recognizes the immense significance of the American market–not merely in size, but also in its advanced and competitive nature, demanding trust and connection with users. This recognition fuels the company's commitment to engaging in comprehensive 360 marketing strategies that aim to reach new audiences, democratize digital entertainment and promote accessibility for everyone.

"We are eager to open the Gate 2 Adventure for more users seeking ways to enjoy their favorite titles, whether they are marathon gamers or casual drop-ins. College students have long been a core market for the gaming industry and now we can partner with these incredible athletes who share the same passion for gaming as our 30 million users," said Mona Kinal, CMO at G2A.COM. "There isn't another digital marketplace creating these unique NIL partnerships and providing these world-class student-athletes with an opportunity to leverage the personal brand they have built. We're excited to watch their passionate energy build awareness of our platform."

G2A.COM is a third-party marketplace offering keys and access codes to video games, gift cards, software, subscriptions and more. The company is most recognized for its gaming offers, in a part as a result of previous engagements with prominent video game YouTubers PewDiePie and Mr. Boss FTW. Over the past year, the company has been focused on expanding its appeal and centering its marketing efforts on the highly engaged sports community. These student-athletes join a roster of sports partnerships that also includes Formula 1 Driver Dani Clos, Drift Masters and most recently Virtual Drift Masters .

To learn more about G2A.COM and shop the 75,000+ digital entertainment offerings on its platform, visit www.g2a.com .

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings, including games, DLCs, and in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, and e-learning materials, sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM also leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclays Bank and First Data.

