G2A.COM expands its PayPal integration to create seamless user experiences in the digital marketplace

The extended integration provides security, convenience, and familiarity, helping make user shopping experiences even more enjoyable and efficient.

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's leading marketplace for digital entertainment, is thrilled to announce it has extended its PayPal integration to elevate the user checkout experience for visitors globally.

In G2A.COM's commitment to providing the best digital entertainment experience, the company has successfully integrated PayPal into its checkout process. This upgrade ensures a streamlined, efficient, and user-friendly journey for customers and intends to make digital entertainment choices easier and more enjoyable for users.

As the world's leading marketplace for digital entertainment, G2A.COM is trusted by over 30 million users from 180 countries, where visitors can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings.

By adding PayPal into its checkout process, G2A.COM helps avoid redirection, providing seamless transactions through a new global 'shortcut'.

Key benefits include:

Fast Checkouts: Experience quick and easy payments with PayPal integration, helping to reduce the transaction time.





Experience quick and easy payments with PayPal integration, helping to reduce the transaction time. User Satisfaction: Enjoy a user-friendly checkout process, helping to ensure a seamless shopping experience.





Enjoy a user-friendly checkout process, helping to ensure a seamless shopping experience. Boosted Conversion Rates: The streamlined payment method helps improve conversion rates by making it easy for users to complete their purchases.

G2A.COM prioritizes secure and market-oriented opportunities focusing on both offers and the buying process. Recently, G2A.COM introduced the popular Bizum payment method in Spain, demonstrating the company's commitment to implementing strategies that cater to local preferences globally.

"Diversifying payment methods is not just about convenience; it's about safety and security. At G2A.COM, we want your journey through the world of the best digital entertainment to be smooth and effortless. Our goal is for users to trust us and find solutions that suit them best, so the only decision they need to make is what they feel like enjoying today," says Dorota Wrobel, Chief R&D Officer, at G2A.COM

We strive to be at the forefront of innovation and make the shopping process easy and more enjoyable for our users. We are growing every day and constantly looking for opportunities to make your journey with G2A.COM an unforgettable experience."

"We are always pleased to collaborate with ambitious businesses, especially if they share our goal of providing customers with a quick, seamless, secure checkout experience. G2A.COM is dedicated to continuous development and innovation prioritising the convenience of its users while maintaining the security of the transactions. This approach ensures that we have many years of development and cooperation ahead of us," says Efi Dahan, VP, General Manager Central and Eastern Europe & Israel, PayPal.

About G2A.COM: G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data

For more information, visit www.g2a.com .

Press Contact:

Nicole Brief, [email protected]

SOURCE G2A.COM