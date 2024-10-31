G2A.COM Named 'Company of the Year: Retail' Award Winner at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Business (International)

G2A.COM received the highest honor of 'Gold Winner' for its nominated category

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM , the world's leading marketplace for digital entertainment, has been named a Gold Winner of the "Company of the Year: Retail" award at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Business (International). This prestigious achievement reflects G2A.COM's over-a-decade-long commitment to redefining digital retail, its focus on user empowerment, and its transformative contributions to global online commerce. Through this accolade, G2A.COM has positioned itself alongside renowned industry leaders, joining the ranks of previous Globee winners such as Adobe, IBM, and Amazon Web Services.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, extended her congratulations, stating: "We are proud to honor the incredible accomplishments of this year's winners. G2A.COM has demonstrated leadership and innovation that truly stand out on the global stage. Congratulations to all the winners for their dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence."

Central to its award-winning recognition is G2A.COM's emphasis on enhancing both user and seller experiences on its platform. From its Gate Ready platform that empowers users to seamlessly explore and interact with G2A.COM's 75,000+ digital offerings, to its Seller Supreme and G2A Direct programs that offer improved discoverability and engagement features for sellers on the platform, G2A.COM has proven its dedication to cultivating a thriving digital marketplace ecosystem for all.

G2A.COM has also been awarded for its commitment to creating an inclusive and safe online marketplace for all users. By partnering with secure software and payment providers like PayPal and Forter, as well as having a dedicated internal cybersecurity team, G2A.COM ensures user security and privacy during transactions while actively educating its user base about online safety through workshops and other educational resources. This dedication to safety complements G2A.COM's emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as demonstrated by its inaugural Diversity Campaign launched in 2023, which amplifies diverse voices within the gaming community. With nearly 40% of its workforce and top management level positions held by women, G2A.COM actively champions inclusivity at all levels of the organization.

"Our journey at G2A.COM has always been driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and empowering our users and partners," said Dorota Wróbel, General Manager at G2A.COM. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and reinforces our mission to provide an exceptional marketplace experience, from expanding access to digital content to advancing our platform and services. We're honored by this recognition and look forward to continuing to drive meaningful change in the digital retail landscape."

To learn more about G2A.COM's offerings and initiatives, please visit www.G2A.COM . You can also view G2A.COM and other Globee Award winners at https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/ .

About G2A.COM:

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data. For more information, visit www.g2a.com .

Follow G2A.COM:

About the Globee Awards:

The Globee Awards celebrate achievements across ten major programs, recognizing accomplishments in diverse fields such as customer excellence, cybersecurity, innovation, and business leadership. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit globeeawards.com.

