G2's Summer 2024 Reports Recognize Demandbase as a Leader in an Impressive 46 Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced it has been recognized in 66 G2 Summer 2024 Reports across 12 categories. The company was recognized as a leader in 46 reports, noted in nine as a high performer, highlighted in three for best relationship, two for best meets requirements and easiest admin, and one each for easiest doing business with, easiest to use, best usability, and most likely to recommend.

"At Demandbase we are all-in committed to our customers' success and our continued recognition in the G2 reports reflects that commitment. We'll use this opportunity as fuel to keep innovating to support our customers in achieving their revenue goals," says Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "B2B organizations need to execute with precision and efficiency to meet their goals with limited resources, and we help them do just that."

The G2 Grid® reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Demandbase customers have been effusive in their acclaim for the Demandbase One™ platform. This is a small sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:

"Demandbase: Building a foundation for future Demand Gen" "Demandbase has allowed me to build a full attribution, prioritization and campaign structure, using company identification and scoring models to help move prospects down the funnel. I use Demandbase daily and have it at the forefront of demand generation. It also allows sales to get a deeper understanding of their target accounts and prioritize and capture intent and activity quickly and outreach effectively. It is easy to use for our sales and marketing team, and the implementation was simple from the tool's perspective. Their customer support team (especially Arbie & Kerry) are fantastic and are always on hand to help and support."

"Robust platform with a seamless user interface" "The user interface is visually appealing and simple to navigate. I enjoy the ability to upload multiple static lists and then create a master dynamic list that changes based on custom selectors. The reporting data is also very detailed and allows you to export everything into Excel. By keeping multiple campaigns under one umbrella label, it is very easy to generate metrics over a custom set time period. The ability to use keyword intent data is also an essential feature."

"Not Your Mother's ABM Platform" "The customization of our account targeting, customer journey, and account engagement is unmatched. Demandbase offers a platform that helps you customize your audience targeting with their wide set of parameters and intent data, not a static database with limited filter capabilities. The platform integrates (almost) seamlessly with our own site, CRM platform, and other social ad networks. Targeting in APAC and EMEA is much higher quality than we've seen historically."



The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from other active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

