G3 Pharmaceuticals and Nestlé Health Science To Pursue Development of Galectin-3 Inhibitors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 Pharmaceuticals, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Burlington, MA, today announced the signing of an exclusive Global Development and Option Agreement with Nestlé Health Science, for the development of plant-derived galectin-3 inhibitors for use in nutritional solutions.

G3 Pharmaceuticals is pursuing research and development of carbohydrate galectin-3 inhibitors for oral use for the management of galectin-3 dependent conditions such as heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Galectin-3 is an unusual protein that was first described in the 1970's. Since its discovery it has been the subject of extensive scientific interest and over the past 15 years there have been over 3,000 articles in scientific literature about galectin-3. Numerous studies have reported on the important role that galectin-3 plays in the development and progression of a range of medical conditions, including heart failure and kidney disease. Many studies used plant-derived carbohydrate inhibitors to demonstrate the potential benefits of anti-galectin-3 therapy. These complex carbohydrates bind to a special part of the galectin-3 protein known as the carbohydrate recognition domain. G3 Pharmaceuticals has discovered a new class of carbohydrate galectin-3 inhibitors derived from a common food crop.

Under the Global Development & Option agreement G3 Pharmaceuticals and Nestlé Health Science will collaborate in the development, manufacture, preclinical and clinical testing of galectin-3 inhibitors for use in nutritional products. Nestlé Health Science will provide funding for the research and development activities and G3 Pharmaceuticals will be eligible for certain milestone payments. According to the agreement, Nestlé Health Science has an option to obtain exclusive global commercial rights to the G3 Pharmaceuticals' galectin-3 inhibitors for use in nutritional products.

"We set out to discover and develop pharmaceutical galectin-3 inhibitors by chemically modifying plant-derived starting materials," said Pieter Muntendam, MD, Founder and CEO of G3 Pharmaceuticals, "Instead we found a way to develop food-grade highly active inhibitors that could form the basis for health and medical foods that may one day contribute to the prevention and treatment of galectin-3 dependent disorders. For the pursuit of these first-of-their kind nutritional products, Nestlé Health Science is unquestionably the strongest partner."

G3 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company located in Burlington, MA. The company was founded by thought leaders in the fields of galectin-3 biology, cardiovascular pharmaceutical development, and carbohydrate drug synthesis and manufacturing. The founders have played a material role in advancing the understanding of the role of galectin-3 in cardiovascular and renal disease, and in the exploration of pharmaceutical inhibition of galectin-3 by carbohydrate compounds. Publications related to this galectin-3 research by the founders have been cited over 2,000 times, illustrating the importance of these contributions to advancing the science that forms the foundation of G3 Pharmaceuticals. For more information visit www.G3pharmaceuticals.com.

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5'000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow.

