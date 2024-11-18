G3 Receives Inc. B2B Power Partner Award for Data and AI

Recognition Honors Companies that Help Businesses Succeed

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 today announced that it has been named a B2B Power Partner for the second consecutive year as part of Inc. Magazine Business Media's annual Power Partner Awards. The event honors B2B organizations worldwide that provide products or services that power other companies to help accelerate their success and growth.

G3 received Inc.'s coveted "B2B Seal of Approval" alongside winners in numerous Power Partner categories including general excellence, advertising and marketing, AI & data, financial services, software development, and more. Each was recognized for innovation and exceptional client service in helping businesses with functions outside their core competencies. These B2B partners support companies across various facets of their businesses, including customer service, software-as-a-service, office supplies, and supply chain logistics, enabling a focus on their core missions.

G3 was honored in the AI & Data category among firms developing and marketing machine learning models and data applications to improve clients' processes specific to global content and product globalization. Specifically, G3 was noted for its ability to deliver market-leading content workflow technology, "fit-for-purpose" language AI using multiple large language models (LLMs), and skilled subject-matter expert linguists for companies globally and at scale. G3's solutions have helped its clients across market research, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing achieve translation savings of up to 40% while increasing quality, global brand equity, and customer experience.

"We are honored to be recognized among B2B powerhouses that are helping companies grow and scale their business using language AI," said Nancy Hernon, CEO of G3. "We sincerely appreciate our clients for sharing their positive G3 experiences with Inc."

The November 2024 issue of Inc. Magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 enables founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com .

About G3

G3 provides accessible language and technology solutions across global industries. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, G3 is an established leader and has been a partner to Fortune 1000 companies since 2006. Through experience across multiple industry sectors, G3 serves global corporations while driving values of diversity, equity, and inclusion and promoting the improvement of lives through language. For more information visit https://www.theg3company.com .

SOURCE G3 Translate