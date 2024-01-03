G3 Translate Receives Inc. B2B Power Partner Award

Honor highlights strategic B2B partners that empower growth and enable startups across all business functions

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 Translate today announced that it has been named a B2B Power Partner as part of Inc. Magazine Business Media's annual Power Partner Awards . The event honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups with their ambitious growth strategies.

G3 was recognized alongside other winners across industries that include marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business. All were awarded for their exceptional client service and instrumental roles in navigating the competitive world of startup companies. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey," said Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. Business Media. "Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life."

G3 was included in the recognitions for the measurable impact of its AI-powered language services across industries, but most notably market research, life sciences, and digital health. Through these offerings, G3 helps to remove language and accessibility barriers for patients around the world. G3 clients achieve an average of 35% reduced time-to-market, 30% increased patient engagement, and 30%-50% cost savings.

"We are grateful to our clients who shared their positive G3 experiences with Inc. and are delighted to receive this recognition in the company of such an impressive list of honorees," said Nancy Hernon, CEO, G3 Translate. "We are proud to be formally recognized as a true B2B partner to companies looking to achieve global success."

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023. The November 2023 issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com .

About G3 Translate

G3 Translate provides accessible language and technology services across global industries. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, G3 Translate is an established leader and has been a partner to insights and research professionals across the globe since 2006. Through this laser-focused specialization, the company has a deepened understanding of how translation and cultural nuance impacts all research projects.

Through experience across a multitude of sectors, G3 Translate has grown its offerings and expertise beyond insights, serving global corporations while driving values of diversity and inclusion, and promoting the improvement of lives through language. For more information visit https://www.theg3company.com .

