G30 Galvanized with InterCoat® ChemGuard Outperformed G235 Galvanized in ASTM B117 Salt Test

GARY, Ind., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Laboratories Inc., a leading metallurgical testing laboratory in Greendale, WI, confirmed claims that G30 galvanized steel with InterCoat® ChemGuard outperforms G235 substrate in ASTM B117 salt test. Results showed that G30 with InterCoat® ChemGuard required 1800 hours to reach 15% red rust, outlasting the nearest competition by 100 hours.

Anderson Laboratories tested G30 with InterCoat® ChemGuard against galvanized variables with zinc weights ranging from G40 to G235 with a traditional hexavalent chemtreat, as well as two zinc weights of Galvalume Plus. The G30 substrate coated with 250 milligrams of InterCoat® ChemGuard outperformed all variables.

Substrate Zn Class Coating Coating Weight 10-15% White Rust 10-5% Red Rust HDG G30 ChemGuard315L 250-300 mg N/A 1800 hrs HDG G40 Chemtreat 3.5 144 hrs 240 hrs HDG G90 Chemtreat 0.3 24 hrs 408 hrs HDG G115 Chemtreat 2.9 144 hrs 1,200 hrs HDG G235 Chemtreat 2.2 144 hrs 1,368 hrs AZ 50 Galvalume-Plus 75-125mg 1,368 hrs 1,704 hrs

InterCoat® ChemGuard, a chemical treatment invented and manufactured by Chemcoaters LLC in Gary, IN, has been patented in over 20 countries. The chemical treatment bonds with zinc to provide superior corrosion protection.

"The Anderson report confirms thousands of our data points proving that InterCoat® ChemGuard applied in a thin layer to a low metallic zinc substrate renders galvanized material G90 and above unnecessary," said Connor McMenamin, Chemcoaters President.

This test at Anderson Labs is the first side-by-side comprehensive test to be conducted by a third-party, independent laboratory.

About Chemcoaters

Chemcoaters makes steel perform better while protecting the environment. Steel producers know Chemcoaters for our holistic, forward-thinking solutions and dedication to quality. In everything we do, we push to redefine the steel industry.

