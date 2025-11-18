G4 Tequila Sales Skyrocket 96.5% YTD, Achieving Best-in-Class Velocity and Outpacing Total Tequila Category Growth by 44X

Explosive, Verified Consumer Demand Confirms G4 Tequila as a Mandatory, High-Efficiency Inventory Asset for Distributors and Retailers

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group, the leading U.S. importer of producer-owned agave spirits, today announced that its flagship brand, G4 Tequila, has achieved unprecedented growth and cemented its status as a high-velocity, Best-in-Class product within the high-proof spirits industry.

G4 Tequilas, the house brand of Felipe Camarena's Destileria El Pandillo.

New Nielsen data reveals G4 Tequila generated $17 million in sales YTD 2025, a staggering 96.5% increase from $8.6 million in the previous year. This performance delivers a stark contrast to the Total Tequila Category, which saw revenue growth of only 2.2% during the same period. This means G4 Tequila is growing at nearly 44 times the rate of the overall category, making it one of the most disruptive and fastest-moving brands in the premium tequila segment.

This explosive consumer pull is directly reflected in G4 Tequila's core operational metrics, which are critical for distribution and retail partners:

The 96.5% sales surge demonstrates best-in-class inventory turnover, ensuring capital invested in G4 Tequila generates predictable, high-speed returns for retailers seeking efficiency amidst broader market softening. Rapid Expansion: The brand simultaneously achieved an 85% increase in distribution , rapidly expanding its availability to meet verifiable, high-volume consumer demand.





The brand simultaneously achieved an , rapidly expanding its availability to meet verifiable, high-volume consumer demand. Market Position: G4 Tequila has earned a Brand Rank of 11th in the Category of Tequila, signaling a profound shift in consumer preference toward authentic, high-quality, craft production.

In a high-proof spirits environment where overall volumes have experienced contraction and ultra-luxury tiers ($100+ bottles) have seen sales drops of up to 20%, G4 Tequila's success validates its alignment with the resilient "affordable luxury" price point. The brand provides the quality and authenticity consumers demand, without the capital risk associated with slow-moving, ultra-premium inventory.

"G4's success is a clear mandate from the consumer," said Shawn Miller, PKGD Group, Chief Right Brain. "We are not riding a category trend; we are actively driving it. Our commitment to transparent, producer-owned agave spirits is translating directly into Best-in-Class velocity for our partners. When retailers prioritize G4, they are choosing guaranteed consumer pull and maximizing their shelf profitability."

G4 Tequila's dominant performance is complemented by the sustained growth of PKGD Group's other producer-owned brands, including Palomo Mezcal, growing over 340% YTD 2025. The Mezcal category is poised for explosive market acceleration, with aggressive forecasts projecting Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) reaching over 14% through 2033. This ensures PKGD Group offers our partners systemic, high-growth dominance across the entire authentic agave spirits sector.

About PKGD Group

We represent Mexico's finest agave spirits. By importing, managing, and sharing the stories of our producer-owned brands, we connect hardworking Mexican families rooted in tradition with those in the U.S. seeking authentic products and unmatched quality. At PKGD, we believe agave spirits are more than a product; they're a connection. A connection to the hands that craft them, the land that shapes them, and the stories they carry. We exist to make those connections stronger.

