G42 and Government of India Formalize Commercial Framework for Condor Galaxy India AI Supercomputer

- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirm the UAE-India digital infrastructure Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024

- Framework will establish commercial and operational terms for deployment of one of India's most powerful AI compute clusters, built on Cerebras CS-3 systems

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and the Government of India, formalized the framework and the commercial terms for the deployment of Condor Galaxy India, an 8-exaflop AI supercomputing cluster comprising 64 Cerebras CS-3 systems.

H.H. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding Cerebras' Wafer Scale Chip.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, witnessed the exchange between H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, and Mr. Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, during Prime Minister Modi's official state visit to Abu Dhabi, marking a milestone in the deepening UAE-India strategic and technology partnership.

"India is one of the world's great innovation economies. Deploying an instance of G42's Intelligence Grid at this scale in such an important geography is what AI-native transformation looks like in practice. We are delivering infrastructure that converts energy and compute into sovereign governed nation-scale intelligence," said His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori.

The Condor Galaxy India supercomputer will be one of the largest AI compute clusters in India and a foundational asset for the country's sovereign AI ambitions. Under the framework, G42 in partnership with India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be responsible for the installation, deployment, operations, and maintenance of the system.

The AI compute cluster will underpin a new era of joint R&D across sectors such as health and genomics, energy, and geospatial analytics, enabling researchers, institutions from both countries, and India's emerging innovators to advance frontier science and address some of the most consequential challenges of our time.

The Condor Galaxy India AI supercomputer will be powered by Cerebras CS-3 systems, built on the company's wafer-scale engine technology. Cerebras recently completed one of the most significant IPOs in the AI sector, listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker CBRS, reflecting strong market confidence in the AI infrastructure sector. The deployment of Condor Galaxy India represents a continuation of the strategic partnership between G42 and Cerebras, which together operate several clusters of supercomputing capacity across the United States through the Condor Galaxy network, with this India deployment extending that footprint into one of the world's most consequential emerging markets.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities today. To know more, visit www.g42.ai.

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About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems builds the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world's largest and fastest AI processor.56 times larger than the largest GPU, the WSE uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference and training more than 20 times faster than the competition. Leading corporations, research institutes and governments on four continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premise and in the cloud, for further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

SOURCE G42